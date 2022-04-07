Technology News
Oppo K10 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Sport Snapdragon 888 SoC

Oppo K10 Pro is said to have a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 April 2022 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Why Lab/ TENAA

The Oppo K10 Pro is said to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 Pro could offer support for 80W fast charging
  • The Oppo K10 Pro is said to feature an Adreno 660 GPU
  • It is supposed to feature an under-screen fingerprint sensor

Oppo appears to be working on another K10-series smartphone after it recently released the vanilla Oppo K10 in March. An alleged handset with the model number PGIM10 has been spotted on China's TENAA certification website, which is expected to be the rumoured Oppo K10 Pro. As per the listing, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset is said to be fitted with a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery that is listed to offer up to 80W fast charging support.

The alleged TENAA listing was spotted by tipster WHYLAB, who shared the information on Weibo. It includes the specifications of a 5G smartphone with the model number PGIM10, which is believed to belong to the Oppo K10 Pro. Oppo is yet to share any official information regarding this handset.

Oppo K10 Pro specifications, features (expected)

The Oppo K10 Pro is supposed to feature a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. At the front, there could be a hole-punch cutout and an under-screen fingerprint sensor as well. The handset could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. It is expected to offer 8GB and 12GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery which can offer support for 80W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the phone may sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is also expected. The handset is expected to measure 162.7×75.7×8.68mm and weigh around 196g. The Oppo K10 Pro is said to sport a plastic frame with an AG glass back cover. It could be launched in three colour options — Blue, Black, and White.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo K10 Pro, Oppo K10 Pro specifications, Oppo, Tenaa
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
