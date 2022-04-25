Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G smartphones have been launched in China. Oppo has been teasing the smartphones for some time now. Both the smartphones come with features such as Diamond VC Liquid Cooling System, 120Hz display with variable refresh rate, and HyperBoost Full Link Game Frame Stabilization Technology. While the Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the vanilla model gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max chipset under the hood. Both phones pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo K10 Pro 5G price, availability

Oppo K10 5G is available for pre-booking at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700), and the 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200). It has been launched in Black and Blue colours, and it will be available for purchase from April 29.

Oppo K10 Pro 5G is available for pre-booking at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800), and the 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,500). This Oppo phone was also launched in Black and Blue colours, and it will be available for purchase from April 29.

It is to be noted that Oppo K10 was recently launched in India but it is a 4G variant, and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The one launched in China is a 5G variant, and there is no information of its debut in other markets.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K10 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone gets features such as HyperBoost Full Link Game Frame Stabilization Technology for optimised gaming, and Diamond VC Liquid Cooling System.

The handset is equipped with a triple camera setup, which is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The Oppo K10 5G's front camera gets a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.05 lens for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo K10 5G offers up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage, which cannot be expanded. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Super Flash charging. The Oppo K10 5G measures 164.3x75.8x8.73mm and weighs 205 grams, according to the company.

Oppo K10 5G Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K10 Pro 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Just like the Oppo K10 5G, the Oppo K10 Pro 5G gets HyperBoost Full Link Game Frame Stabilization Technology, and Diamond VC Liquid Cooling System. It also comes equipped with the Razer Joint Adjustment X-axis Linear Motor.

For photography, the Oppo K10 Pro 5G gets a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens, and has OIS support. There is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens on the front.

The Oppo K10 Pro 5G offers up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash charging. The phone measures 162.7x75.7x8.56mm and weighs 199 grams.