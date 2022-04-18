Technology News
Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for April 24, Key Specifications Revealed

At least one Oppo K10 model in China will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 18 April 2022 18:45 IST
Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for April 24, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K10 Pro 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC charging

  • Oppo has published landing pages for two new phones on its China website
  • Oppo K10 5G will be available in Ice Blue and Dark Night colours
  • Oppo K10 Pro 5G will be available in Titanium Black and Clear Blue shades

Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Oppo K10 series, which is April 24. The lineup will include two models, Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G. Oppo has published landing pages for both phones on its China website. The new Oppo K10 models are notably different from the Oppo K10 that was recently launched in India. The India model carries specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4G support.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

As per the details available on the Oppo China site, the Oppo K10 5G has a hole-punch screen with a 120Hz peak refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Max SoC and will also come with an X-axis linear motor. It is equipped with a diamond VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. The K10 5G will come in two colours, Ice Blue and Dark Night. Oppo K10 5G will be available in multiple variants with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Oppo K10 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo K10 Pro 5G also features a hole-punch display. However, the landing page has no information yet about its size, resolution, or refresh rate. This phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery, plus support for 80W charging. The rear camera setup of the Oppo K10 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS. This is matched with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This phone also has a 16-megapixel front camera. It is confirmed to arrive in Titanium Black and Clear Blue colour options. Oppo K10 Pro 5G will also be sold in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Reports have suggested that the Oppo K10 series phone with model number PGJM10, which was spotted recently, has a 6.59-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD panel. On the other hand, the Oppo K10 Pro 5G is likely to have a 6.62-inch OLED FHD+ display.

It is important to point out that the Chinese company recently introduced a different model altogether in India, also using the name Oppo K10. This model only supports 4G and is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for April 24, Key Specifications Revealed
