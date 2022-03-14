Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 price in India is said to be under Rs. 20,000 bracket.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 March 2022 19:23 IST
Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo India

Oppo K10 India launch has been teased

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 India launch details are yet to be announced
  • The new Oppo phone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC
  • Oppo K10 will be the successor to last year’s Oppo K9 5G

Oppo K10 India launch is set to take place soon, the company has teased online. Flipkart is also teasing the launch of the new Oppo phone that will be the company's latest K-series model to enter the country. Last year, Oppo introduced the K9 5G and K9 Pro 5G models in China. The Oppo K10 is expected to come with a list of upgrades over the Oppo K9 5G models. The regular Oppo K9 5G came with a 90Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, while the Oppo K9 Pro 5G debuted with a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip.

The official Oppo India Twitter account on Monday teased the launch of the Oppo K10 in the country. It also carried a link to a dedicated webpage on Flipkart where details about the new phone are likely to be detailed on March 16.

 

Although the teasers have not included the exact details about which Oppo phone is launching in India later this week, Oppo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will be the Oppo K10.

The India launch date of the Oppo K10 is yet to be revealed. However, Oppo is teasing the phone in China with details including the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series, which was launched earlier this month.

Oppo K10 price in India (expected)

Oppo K10 price in India will be set under Rs. 20,000, 91Mobiles reports citing tipster Yogesh Brar.

In May last year, the Oppo K9 5G was launched at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

The Oppo K9 Pro 5G debuted in September at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option and at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant.

Oppo K10 specifications (expected)

Oppo K10 is teased to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series SoC. The new series comprises Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 models that both are built on TSMC's 5nm process and include support for up to 168Hz display. The chipsets also have support for up to 200-megapixel cameras with 4K video recording with HDR10+ support.

The Oppo K10 is also expected to have a list of upgrades over the Oppo K9 5G series that was introduced last year. The Oppo K9 5G came with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 25GB storage. The Oppo K9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, included a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Both Oppo phones also included triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

While the Oppo K9 5G came with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, the K9 Pro 5G included a 4,500mAh battery with 60W charging.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K10 price in India, Oppo K10 specifications, Oppo K10, Oppo, MediaTek Dimensity 8000, MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MakeMyTrip Announces NFT Collection to Celebrate Hidden, Popular Travel Destinations in India
Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Surfaces Online
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  8. All You Need to Know About GTA 5, GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  9. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Sale Begins Today: All Details
  10. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India Soon: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K10 India Launch Teased, Will Sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. MakeMyTrip Announces NFT Collection to Celebrate Hidden, Popular Travel Destinations in India
  3. Moto E32 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Connectivity and Battery Specifications Tipped
  4. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Soar After Parent Yuga Labs Buy CryptoPunks, Meebits
  5. Instagram Adds New Moderator Option for Live Video Streams
  6. Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched
  7. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
  8. Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Ukraine to Launch NFT Collection Depicting Events From Russia War to Raise More Crypto Funds
  10. Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.