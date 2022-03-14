Oppo K10 India launch is set to take place soon, the company has teased online. Flipkart is also teasing the launch of the new Oppo phone that will be the company's latest K-series model to enter the country. Last year, Oppo introduced the K9 5G and K9 Pro 5G models in China. The Oppo K10 is expected to come with a list of upgrades over the Oppo K9 5G models. The regular Oppo K9 5G came with a 90Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, while the Oppo K9 Pro 5G debuted with a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip.

The official Oppo India Twitter account on Monday teased the launch of the Oppo K10 in the country. It also carried a link to a dedicated webpage on Flipkart where details about the new phone are likely to be detailed on March 16.

Kuriosity. Kreation. Konfusion?

We can't hold our excitement for the unveiling on 16th March. Are you ready for👌?#LiveWithoutLimits

Know more: https://t.co/kapOl7SMgL pic.twitter.com/N5DMGPV5QN — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 14, 2022

Although the teasers have not included the exact details about which Oppo phone is launching in India later this week, Oppo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will be the Oppo K10.

The India launch date of the Oppo K10 is yet to be revealed. However, Oppo is teasing the phone in China with details including the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series, which was launched earlier this month.

Oppo K10 price in India (expected)

Oppo K10 price in India will be set under Rs. 20,000, 91Mobiles reports citing tipster Yogesh Brar.

In May last year, the Oppo K9 5G was launched at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

The Oppo K9 Pro 5G debuted in September at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option and at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant.

Oppo K10 specifications (expected)

Oppo K10 is teased to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series SoC. The new series comprises Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 models that both are built on TSMC's 5nm process and include support for up to 168Hz display. The chipsets also have support for up to 200-megapixel cameras with 4K video recording with HDR10+ support.

The Oppo K10 is also expected to have a list of upgrades over the Oppo K9 5G series that was introduced last year. The Oppo K9 5G came with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 25GB storage. The Oppo K9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, included a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Both Oppo phones also included triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

While the Oppo K9 5G came with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, the K9 Pro 5G included a 4,500mAh battery with 60W charging.

