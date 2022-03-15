Technology News
loading

Oppo K10 India Launch Date Set for March 23, Enco Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Teased

Oppo K10 will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 March 2022 14:24 IST
Oppo K10 India Launch Date Set for March 23, Enco Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Teased

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo K10 will feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 India launch was recently teased by Flipkart
  • The new Oppo phone will come with a hole-punch display design
  • Oppo Enco Air 2 debuted in China earlier this year

Oppo K10 India launch date is set for March 23, the Chinese company has revealed. The new Oppo phone is teased to come with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display design. The Oppo K10 will arrive in two distinct shades, as per the teasers. Alongside the Oppo K10, the smartphone vendor teased the launch of the Oppo Enco Air 2 in the country. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds debuted in China earlier this year.

Oppo K10 India launch date

The Oppo K10 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 23, Oppo revealed through a dedicated webpage on its site. However, the page has now been taken down. It appeared following the initial teasers released on social media and Flipkart.

Oppo K10 price in India (expected)

Oppo K10 price in India is said to be under the Rs. 20,000 price point. The exact sale price of the phone is yet to be revealed though.

Last year, the Oppo K9 5G was launched in China at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also came in an 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,400).

Oppo also introduced the Oppo K9 Pro 5G in September at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Oppo K10 specifications (expected)

The teasers appeared on the Oppo India site showed that the Oppo K10 specifications will include a hole-punch display design and a triple rear camera setup headlined with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also seen to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it is teased to have fast charging support and feature a Glow Design that comes in two distinct shades and has glossy and matte finish options.

Oppo said on its webpage that it would reveal more details about the Oppo K10 in the run up to the launch. However, the Chinese variant of the Oppo K10 was recently teased to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series SoC.

Alongside the Oppo K10, the Oppo Enco Air 2 also appeared on the same webpage. The earbuds were launched in China in January as the successor to the Oppo Enco Air. The Oppo Enco Air 2 come in a translucent jelly-like case and are rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K10 price in India, Oppo K10 specifications, Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest Snapdragon 778G SoC

Related Stories

Oppo K10 India Launch Date Set for March 23, Enco Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  2. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  3. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  4. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  5. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  6. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  8. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  10. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.