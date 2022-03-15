Oppo K10 India launch date is set for March 23, the Chinese company has revealed. The new Oppo phone is teased to come with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display design. The Oppo K10 will arrive in two distinct shades, as per the teasers. Alongside the Oppo K10, the smartphone vendor teased the launch of the Oppo Enco Air 2 in the country. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds debuted in China earlier this year.

The Oppo K10 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 23, Oppo revealed through a dedicated webpage on its site. However, the page has now been taken down. It appeared following the initial teasers released on social media and Flipkart.

Oppo K10 price in India (expected)

Oppo K10 price in India is said to be under the Rs. 20,000 price point. The exact sale price of the phone is yet to be revealed though.

Last year, the Oppo K9 5G was launched in China at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also came in an 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,400).

Oppo also introduced the Oppo K9 Pro 5G in September at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Oppo K10 specifications (expected)

The teasers appeared on the Oppo India site showed that the Oppo K10 specifications will include a hole-punch display design and a triple rear camera setup headlined with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also seen to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it is teased to have fast charging support and feature a Glow Design that comes in two distinct shades and has glossy and matte finish options.

Oppo said on its webpage that it would reveal more details about the Oppo K10 in the run up to the launch. However, the Chinese variant of the Oppo K10 was recently teased to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series SoC.

Alongside the Oppo K10, the Oppo Enco Air 2 also appeared on the same webpage. The earbuds were launched in China in January as the successor to the Oppo Enco Air. The Oppo Enco Air 2 come in a translucent jelly-like case and are rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life.

