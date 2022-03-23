Oppo K10 was launched in India on Wednesday. The company's latest addition to its K-series portfolio is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.59-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Alongside the Oppo K10, the company also launched the Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS feature 13.4mm drivers, an IPX4 rating, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and offer up to 24 hours of playback, according to the company.

Oppo K10 price in India, availability

Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the smartphone will also be sold in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,990. The smartphone will be available in Black Carbon and Blue Flame colour options. The Oppo K10 will go on sale starting on March 29 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the company's online store, according to Oppo.

The company is offering first day exclusive launch offers including a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI Bank debit card, credit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Standard Chartered bank and Bank of Barods customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on the smartphone on credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Oppo Enco Air 2 price in India, availability

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS price in India is set at Rs. 2,499. The TWS earbuds will be sold in White and Blue colour options and will be available for purchase starting on from Flipkart and the company's online store. To recall, they were first launched in China in January.

Oppo K10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K10 smartphone runs on Android 11 with the company's ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. According to Oppo, the smartphone also supports dynamic ‘RAM expansion' by an additional 5G using unutilised storage.

The handset is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It features a Nightscape mode for low light photography, according to the company. The Oppo K10 also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo K10 offers 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card. The handset is equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging over USB Type-C. The Oppo K10 measures 164.4x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams, according to the company.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 will be available in White (pictured) and Blue colour options

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones feature 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm drivers. The earphones sport a translucent lid design and come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. They offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, which offers low latency support for gaming, and can be controlled using the HeyMelody app on Android which supports Enco Live sound effects, firmware updates, and modifying the earbuds controls.

The TWS earphones are said to last for up to four hours on a single charge. Each earbud packs a 27mAh battery while the charging case is equipped with a 440mAh battery. The earphones are claimed to provide a playback time of up to 24 hours. They are charged via a USB Type-C port, and Oppo says that it takes 1.5 hours to charge the earbuds, and up to two hours to charge the case and the earbuds.

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones feature a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz. The Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones support SBC and AAC codecs. The earbuds feature Oppo's Flash Connect feature for quick connection and feature an AI noise cancellation feature to filter out ambient noise during calls. The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds each weigh 3.5 grams, while the charging case weighs 39.9 grams according to the company.