Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K10 With Snapdragon 680, Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 With Snapdragon 680, Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs. 14,990

By David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2022 12:26 IST
Oppo K10 With Snapdragon 680, Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 sports a 6.59-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup
  • Oppo Enco Air 2 has an IPX4 rating for water resistance
  • Oppo K10 runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Oppo K10 was launched in India on Wednesday. The company's latest addition to its K-series portfolio is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.59-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Alongside the Oppo K10, the company also launched the Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS feature 13.4mm drivers, an IPX4 rating, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and offer up to 24 hours of playback, according to the company.

Oppo K10 price in India, availability

Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the smartphone will also be sold in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,990. The smartphone will be available in Black Carbon and Blue Flame colour options. The Oppo K10 will go on sale starting on March 29 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the company's online store, according to Oppo.

The company is offering first day exclusive launch offers including a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI Bank debit card, credit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Standard Chartered bank and Bank of Barods customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on the smartphone on credit card and credit card EMI transactions. 

Oppo Enco Air 2 price in India, availability

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS price in India is set at Rs. 2,499. The TWS earbuds will be sold in White and Blue colour options and will be available for purchase starting on from Flipkart and the company's online store. To recall, they were first launched in China in January.

Oppo K10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K10 smartphone runs on Android 11 with the company's ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. According to Oppo, the smartphone also supports dynamic ‘RAM expansion' by an additional 5G using unutilised storage.

The handset is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It features a Nightscape mode for low light photography, according to the company. The Oppo K10 also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo K10 offers 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card. The handset is equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging over USB Type-C. The Oppo K10 measures 164.4x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams, according to the company.

oppo enco air 2 tws gadgets 360 oppo enco

The Oppo Enco Air 2 will be available in White (pictured) and Blue colour options

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones feature 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm drivers. The earphones sport a translucent lid design and come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. They offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, which offers low latency support for gaming, and can be controlled using the HeyMelody app on Android which supports Enco Live sound effects, firmware updates, and modifying the earbuds controls.

The TWS earphones are said to last for up to four hours on a single charge. Each earbud packs a 27mAh battery while the charging case is equipped with a 440mAh battery. The earphones are claimed to provide a playback time of up to 24 hours. They are charged via a USB Type-C port, and Oppo says that it takes 1.5 hours to charge the earbuds, and up to two hours to charge the case and the earbuds.

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones feature a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz. The Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones support SBC and AAC codecs. The earbuds feature Oppo's Flash Connect feature for quick connection and feature an AI noise cancellation feature to filter out ambient noise during calls. The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds each weigh 3.5 grams, while the charging case weighs 39.9 grams according to the company.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo K10

Oppo K10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP54 rated
  • Decent build quality and design
  • Fluid and bright display
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Weak video recording performance
  • Software not up to date
Read detailed Oppo K10 review
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2, Oppo K10 Specifications, Oppo Enco Air 2 Specifications, Oppo K10 Price in India, Oppo Enco Air 2 Price in India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi Rides Increase in Smartphone Demand to Post 21.4 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue
Dasvi Movie Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Tries to Pass Class 10 Exams. Netflix, JioCinema Set April 7 Release Date

Related Stories

Oppo K10 With Snapdragon 680, Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  3. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  6. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
  9. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  10. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now
  2. Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile
  3. Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup
  4. Tencent Posts Slowest-Ever Sale Rise in Q4, Regulation Impact Set to Ease
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Uber Launches Advisory Council to Address Drivers' Concerns in India
  7. PUBG Developer Krafton Teams Up With Solana Blockchain, Likely to Add Crypto and NFT Twist to Games
  8. Avatar 2 Teaser Trailer to Debut in Front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Screenings: Report
  9. Apex Legends Leak Allegedly Reveals Unannounced Heroes, Maps, Weapons, and More From Next 9 Seasons
  10. Russia Could Consider Using the Digital Ruble as Reserve Currency to Boost Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.