Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earphones Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo will unveil Oppo K10 smartphone in India at 12pm today.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 March 2022 07:30 IST
Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earphones Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo K10 is teased to feature triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor
  • The handset will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo Enco Air 2 will be priced in India at Rs. 9,999

Oppo K10 is all set to launch in India today. Along with the smartphone, the Chinese company is also launching Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in the country. The new Oppo phone is teased to come with a hole-punch display design and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Oppo K10 is confirmed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Oppo Enco Air 2 wireless earbuds will come equipped with 13.4mm composite ‘titanised' diaphragm drivers. Both the smartphone and earbuds will arrive in two distinct colours, as per the teasers.

Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 India launch event: How to watch

Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds India launch event will begin today (March 23) at 12:00pm IST (noon). The virtual event will be livestreamed via the company's official channels.

Oppo K10 price in India (expected)

Oppo K10 price in India is yet to be officially announced. Though, the handset is said to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. According to Oppo India website, Oppo K10 will go on sale starting March 29.

To recall, Oppo K9 5G went live in May last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Oppo K9 Pro was unveiled in September last year with an initial price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option. These smartphones are yet to be unveiled in India. 

Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are currently listed for Rs. 9,999 on the official website. The earbuds are available in Blue and White colour options and can be purchased from Oppo's official India website starting March 29.

Oppo K10 specifications

Ahead of the launch, Oppo has revealed several details about the Oppo K10. The handset features a hole-punch display design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC along with expandable RAM and storage. It is teased to feature artificial intelligence (AI) based triple rear camera setup headlined with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel AI sensor at the front.

The upcoming Oppo phone is also confirmed to pack USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Oppo K10 will pack 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds were launched in China in January as the successor to Oppo Enco Air. The Indian model of the earbuds are likely to have the same specifications as the Chinese variant. Oppo Enco Air 2 is teased to feature 13.4mm composite ‘titanised' diaphragm drivers. The wireless earbuds sport a round-shaped translucent jelly case and are rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life along with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to run for four hours on a full charge.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
