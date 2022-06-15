Technology News
Oppo K10 5G Goes on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 5G has been priced at Rs. 17,499 in India.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 June 2022 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K10 5G (pictured) gets an ultra-linear dual stereo speaker

Highlights
  • MobiKwik users can avail a discount of Rs. 450
  • Oppo K10 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset comes with Android 12

Oppo K10 5G is set to go on sale in India on Wednesday, June 15 at 12pm IST. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this month with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and 5G connectivity. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ resolution touchscreen with 90Hz refresh rate. The new Oppo phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with AI Portrait retouching feature. It gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC technology. Oppo K10 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The handset will be available for purchase in only one storage configuration.

Oppo K10 5G price in India, offers

The Chinese company, Oppo had launched the Oppo K10 5G in India with a price tag of Rs. 17,499 on June 8. The smartphone will go live for sale in India today, June 15 at 12pm IST. It is going to be available in two colours, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Oppo K10 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Oppo Online Store, and mainline retail stores. The smartphone will be sold with a bunch of offers. Customers can avail No Cost EMI for up to 3 months and a flat discount of Rs. 1,500 on State Bank of India and Axis Band debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. The offer is also available on Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards EMI transactions.

MobiKwik wallet users can use the code "MBKSPL450" to avail Rs. 450 discount on Oppo K10 5G on the Oppo Online Store. Customers can also get discount of up to Rs. 12,500 with the exchange offer on Flipkart.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

As previously mentioned, the new Oppo smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 high colour gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that offers 5G connectivity. The Oppo K10 5G gets 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

The handset is 7.99mm thin and weighs 190 grams. The company claims that the Oppo K10 5G smartphone is the slimmest 5G enabled phone in the segment with a 5,000mAh battery. The battery supports 33W SUPERVOOC “lightning-fast” charging technology. The display of the smartphone also features an All-Day AI Eye Comfort mode that detects different levels of ambient light to either boost or dim the display brightness accordingly.

Oppo K10 5G comes with a 48-megapixel AI dual camera (f/1.7) with 108-megapixel ultra-clear image feature. It also gets a 2-megapixel depth camera (f/2.4). It supports features like, an Ultra Night Mode for better images in dark environments and a portrait mode. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0) with AI Portrait retouching feature. The handset sports an ultra-linear dual stereo speaker with an ultra-volume mode.

Other features that the Oppo K10 5G gets include, optimised night charging, post anti-burn protection, charging over-temperature control, and all-day AI power saving mode. The smartphone also supports reverse charging, and it gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 that bring features like background stream, FlexDrop, Smart Slide Bar, and Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens. The smartphone comes with an ultra-slim design and company's proprietary Oppo Glow texture.

