Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and a 6.56-inch display has been launched in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in mid-June through both online and offline retailers. It will be available in two colour options and only one storage configuration. The smartphone comes with an ultra-slim design with company's proprietary Oppo Glow texture. At the back, the handset gets a blended glossy and matte texture that makes the phone fingerprint and scratch resistant. The smartphone is 7.99mm thin and weighs 190 grams.

Oppo K10 5G price and availability

The Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo, has launched the Oppo K10 5G smartphone in India at a price of Rs. 17,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase from June 15 at 12pm IST on Flipkart, Oppo Online Store, and mainline retail outlets. The smartphone is offered in two colours, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Customers buying the new Oppo smartphone through online stores can avail a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months and a flat discount of Rs. 1,500 on State Bank of India and Axis Bank debit, credit cards, and EMI transactions. The offer is also available on Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Band debit and credit cards EMI transactions.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Oppo K10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that offers 5G connectivity. The smartphone gets 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 5GB with virtual memory, and gets 128GB internal storage. The phone is 7.99mm thin and weighs 190 grams. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 high colour gamut. It also gets an All-Day AI Eye Comfort mode that detects different levels of ambient light to either boost or dim the display brightness accordingly.

The smartphone features a 48-megapixel AI dual camera (f/1.7) with 108-megapixel ultra-clear image feature. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera (f/2.4). The handset supports several other features as well including, an Ultra Night Mode for users to click better images in dark environments and a portrait mode as well. The front of the Oppo K10 5G gets an 8-megapixel shooter (f/2.0) with AI Portrait retouching feature.

Oppo claims that the Oppo K10 5G smartphone is the slimmest 5G enabled smartphone in the segment with a 5,000mAh battery. The battery supports 33W SUPERVOOC technology for “lightning-fast” charging. It also gets optimised night charging, post anti-burn protection, charging over-temperature control, and all-day AI power saving mode. It also supports reverse charging and comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo K10 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 with features like background stream, FlexDrop, Smart Slide Bar, and Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens. It also gets an ultra-slim design and company's proprietary Oppo Glow texture. Its rear panel gets a blended glassy and matte texture that makes the handset fingerprint and scratch resistant.

For audio, the Oppo K10 5G sports an ultra-linear dual stereo speaker that is equipped with an ultra-volume mode. Oppo collaborated with Dirac to design the 3D surround sound ringtones as well.