Oppo K10 5G Specifications, Image Leaked Ahead of Alleged India Launch

Oppo K10 5G Indian variant is tipped to be different from the one launched in China.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 June 2022 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Oppo K10 5G is said to launch in Black and Blue colour options

  • Oppo K10 5G may get a 6.56-inch HD+ display
  • It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging
  • Oppo K10 5G is said to come with a dual rear camera setup

Oppo K10 5G specifications and images were leaked ahead of its rumoured launch in India next week. It is tipped to sport a 6.56-inch LCD display, a dual rear camera setup, 8GB of RAM with RAM expansion feature, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The list shows that the Indian version of the Oppo smartphone will be a lot different from the one launched in China. The Chinese variant gets a 6.59-inch display, up to 12GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup.

As per the specifications and renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Oppo K10 5G India version will be launched in at least Black and Blue colour options. The phone is tipped to sport a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be increased by 5GB with RAM expansion feature. There is 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, as per the tipster.

For photography, the phone is claimed to come with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the dual rear camera setup. On the front could be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo K10 5G India version is also tipped to come with dual speakers, 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and run Android 12-based ColorOS v12.1.

These specifications are quite different from the Oppo K10 5G that was launched in China. Reports have suggested that Oppo may launch its K series phone, speculated to be the Oppo K10 5G, in India next week. It was claimed that this particular phone will be sold via Flipkart. The report also suggested Black and Blue colour options.

Further reading: Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 5G Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
