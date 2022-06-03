Technology News
loading

Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Set for June 8: Expected Specifications

Oppo K10 5G in India will be a different model over the one debuted in China earlier this year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2022 15:00 IST
Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Set for June 8: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

Oppo K10 5G in India will feature a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 5G will be available through Flipkart
  • The new Oppo phone will be an upgrade to the regular Oppo K10
  • Oppo K10 5G in India is tipped to have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Oppo K10 5G India launch date is set for June 8, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The new Oppo phone, as its name suggests, will be an upgrade to the original Oppo K10 that debuted in the country in March. The Oppo K10 5G in India is confirmed to be a different phone altogether over the model that was launched in China in April. The India variant is teased to come with dual rear cameras. It also appears to have two distinct colour options to choose from.

Oppo K10 5G India launch

Corroborating a recent report, Oppo confirmed the launch date of the Oppo K10 5G in India. The launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on June 8, the company said in a press note.

Oppo said that following the launch, the K10 5G would be available for purchase through Flipkart, retail outlets, and the company's online store. The phone is also claimed to come with a "premium 5G chip" and include "lightning-fast charging" support.

 

Flipkart has separately created a dedicated webpage to tease the Oppo K10 5G launch in the country. The teaser page gives us a glimpse of the phone, showing its dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Flipkart also shows that the phone will come in two different shades.

The design appears on the Flipkart page is totally different from that of the Oppo K10 5G that was launched in China earlier this year. It seems that the India model will not be similar to the China model.

Oppo K10 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the India variant of the Oppo K10 5G is tipped to run Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box and come with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It would come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo K10 5G in India is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is also tipped to come with dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In contrast, the Oppo K10 5G in China came with a hole-punch display that was 6.59-inch in size and had 120Hz refresh rate. The phone was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC and carried triple rear cameras. It also included 67W fast charging.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K10 5G specifications, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details

Related Stories

Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Set for June 8: Expected Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  2. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  9. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  10. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  5. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Scientists Develop New Compound That May Help Fight Elusive Cancer Types
  8. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  9. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  10. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.