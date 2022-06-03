Oppo K10 5G India launch date is set for June 8, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The new Oppo phone, as its name suggests, will be an upgrade to the original Oppo K10 that debuted in the country in March. The Oppo K10 5G in India is confirmed to be a different phone altogether over the model that was launched in China in April. The India variant is teased to come with dual rear cameras. It also appears to have two distinct colour options to choose from.

Oppo K10 5G India launch

Corroborating a recent report, Oppo confirmed the launch date of the Oppo K10 5G in India. The launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on June 8, the company said in a press note.

Oppo said that following the launch, the K10 5G would be available for purchase through Flipkart, retail outlets, and the company's online store. The phone is also claimed to come with a "premium 5G chip" and include "lightning-fast charging" support.

Faster, sleeker, stronger!

The #OPPOK105G is filled to the brim with everything you need and more.

Launching on 8th June, 12PM.#LiveWithoutLimits #Stylish5GPerformer

Know more: https://t.co/UEVFLOIg7G pic.twitter.com/Z9lFARMdIS — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 3, 2022

Flipkart has separately created a dedicated webpage to tease the Oppo K10 5G launch in the country. The teaser page gives us a glimpse of the phone, showing its dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Flipkart also shows that the phone will come in two different shades.

The design appears on the Flipkart page is totally different from that of the Oppo K10 5G that was launched in China earlier this year. It seems that the India model will not be similar to the China model.

Oppo K10 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the India variant of the Oppo K10 5G is tipped to run Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box and come with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It would come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo K10 5G in India is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is also tipped to come with dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In contrast, the Oppo K10 5G in China came with a hole-punch display that was 6.59-inch in size and had 120Hz refresh rate. The phone was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC and carried triple rear cameras. It also included 67W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.