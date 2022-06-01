Technology News
Oppo K-Series Smartphone Tipped to Launch Next Week, Could Be Available via Flipkart

An image of the purported handset suggests it could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2022 15:32 IST
Oppo K-Series Smartphone Tipped to Launch Next Week, Could Be Available via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G were launched in China in April

Highlights
  • Oppo's purported K-series smartphone could be available in two colours
  • The Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G were recently launched in China
  • Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch a K-series phone in India

Oppo could launch a new K series smartphone with 5G connectivity in India next week, according to details shared by a tipster. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It could be available in two colour options, according to a leaked image showing the right side of the smartphone along with what appears to be a side mounted fingerprint scanner. The company, which launched the Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G in April, has not announced plans for a new K-series handset in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed on Twitter that the company was working on bringing a new 5G capable K-series smartphone in India, and that the launch is likely to take place next week. However, the tipster has not shared any specifications of the purported smartphone. The leaked details should be considered with a pinch of salt, as the company has not yet revealed plans to launch a new smartphone as part of its K-series lineup in the country.

An image of the right side of a smartphone was also shared by the tipster, purportedly showing the upcoming K-series handset in two colour options. The image shows a side mounted fingerprint scanner and the camera module slightly protruding from the rear side of the phone.

In April, the company launched its Oppo K10 5G smartphone in China alongside the Oppo K10 Pro 5G, as the latest smartphones in its K-series portfolio. The handset is yet to make its debut in India. However, the image shared by the tipster suggests the upcoming smartphone will feature flat edges, while the Oppo K10 5G that was launched in China has round edges.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo K Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Facebook Owner Meta Questions Necessity of Data Requests in EU Antitrust Investigations on Social Media App

Comment
