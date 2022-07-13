Technology News
Oppo India Issued Notice for Evading Customs Duties Worth Rs. 4390 Crore, Government Says

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence wing has also proposed penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China, the government said.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2022 19:06 IST
Action against Oppo comes amid growing scrutiny of Chinese smartphone markers in recent weeks

  • They also allege Oppo made royalty payments
  • Many Chinese firms have struggled to do business in India
  • India smartphone market leader Xiaomi too has been under investigation

An investigation by India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has found that Chinese smartphone maker Oppo evaded customs duty worth Rs. 4,390 crore, a government statement said on Wednesday. Indian investigators found evidence that Oppo wrongfully used duty exemptions for items imported for use in mobile phone production, the statement said.

They also allege that Oppo made royalty payments which were not added to the transaction value of imported goods, as required by Indian law, it added.

Update: Oppo has responded to the DRI allegations. Read Oppo's full statement here.

A notice "has been issued to Oppo India demanding (the) customs duty", the government said.

The Revenue Intelligence wing has also proposed penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China, the government statement said, without elaborating.

Many Chinese firms have struggled to do business in India after political tension ramped up following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since, and toughened rules on Chinese investment.

Action against Oppo comes amid growing scrutiny of Chinese smartphone markers in recent weeks.

The federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, last week raided 48 locations of Vivo and its related entities, alleging that sale proceeds of Vivo India were transferred out of India to show losses and avoid paying taxes.

India smartphone market leader Xiaomi too has been under investigation, with the agency alleging it made illegal remittances abroad "in the guise of royalty" payments.

Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo India
