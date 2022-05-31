Oppo Foldable, Clamshell Flip Phone Being Tested in Europe: Report

Oppo foldable phone and a clamshell flip phone are under testing in the European and Eurasian regions, as per a tipster. This is the second foldable phone and the first flip phone from the Chinese company. The exact date of the phone's launch is not known yet. Last year, Oppo launched the Oppo Find N foldable phone to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, the handset from the Chinese brand did not make its debut in the India market.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that Oppo is internally testing its upcoming foldable and upcoming flip phone in various Eurasian and European regions. He also claims that the launch of these smartphones can happen later this year. It could be a successor to the Oppo Find N that the Chinese company launched last year.

Just like Oppo, other companies including its sister company OnePlus have been tipped to be working on foldable phones. Earlier this year, reports suggested that a OnePlus foldable phone, which could look like the Oppo Find N, is in the works. Both Oppo and OnePlus along with Vivo and Realme are owned by Chinese company BBK electronics. Google has also been tipped to be working on a foldable phone. The launch of the handset, which could be called Google Notepad, has reportedly been delayed twice.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also reportedly in works, and its specifications have been leaked. It is tipped to come equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, an improved rear camera setup over the previous generation phone, and an upgraded under-display camera.