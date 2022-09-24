Oppo Find X6 series launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone company. But ahead of it, a known tipster has leaked the camera specifications of the flagship phones online. The lineup, which is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, could pack triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. In addition to the two Oppo Find X6 series phones, the tipster also suggests camera details of the rumoured OnePlus 11. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Oppo Find X6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 series. According to the tipster, the upcoming phones will have triple rear camera units. The camera setup on Oppo Find X6 is said to include two 50-megapixel primary sensors alongside a 32-megapixel camera. The Oppo Find X6 Pro's camera unit could comprise three 50-megapixel sensors.

In addition to the Oppo Find X6 phones, the tipster also suggests that OnePlus 11 will have a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor and a 32-megapixel sensor.

A recent leak indicated that Oppo Find X6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The display of the vanilla model is said to offer support for 1.5K and 2K resolution.

Oppo launched the Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite in February this year. The vanilla model is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G, on the other hand, packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood.

