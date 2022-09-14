Technology News
Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-Inch Camera Sensor: Details

Oppo Find X6, the vanilla version, could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 14 September 2022 13:55 IST
Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-Inch Camera Sensor: Details

Oppo Find X6 may come with a 1.5K and 2K display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro will feature support for 2K resolution
  • Oppo Find X6 will come with support for 1.5K resolution
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a 1-inch sensor

Oppo Find X6 Pro, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Oppo, is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Oppo Find X6, the vanilla version, could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A recent leak also suggests that the Find X6 may come with a 1.5K and 2K display. The Find X6 Pro could come with a camera with a 1-inch sensor. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra that launched earlier this year also featured a 1-inch camera sensor.

According to a recent leak by Digital Agent 007, shared on Weibo, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will supposedly house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The tipster also suggests that the standard version of the upcoming handset, the Oppo Find X6, could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Another Weibo leak by Digital Chat Station had hinted that the Find X6 will come with support for 1.5K and 2K resolution.

Tipster Digital Chat Station had hinted in a different leak that the Find X6 Pro may feature a camera equipped with a 1-inch sensor.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that was launched in July came with a triple rear camera setup and featured a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. The camera setup also included a 48-megapixel camera sensor with a periscope-style lens. Further, there was a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED micro-curved display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6
Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

