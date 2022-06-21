Oppo Find X5 series including the vanilla Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite was unveiled in February this year. According to a new leak, the company is planning to launch a new variant in the Find X5 series in the second half of 2022. Oppo released the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition in China in September last year as a new variant of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. If past launches are any indication, we can expect a new variant in the Oppo Find X5 series soon.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station posted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that a new variant of the Oppo Find X5 series will be released in the second half of this year. However, any specifications of the upcoming Find X5 series device are not known at this moment. It is speculated to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Like the available models in the Oppo Find X5 series, the upcoming phone is also expected to feature a dedicated Oppo MariSilicon X chip to boost image processing. According to the tipster, Oppo could unveil a successor to the Oppo Find N foldable phone this year.

In September last year, Oppo released the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition in China as a new variant of Oppo Find X3 Pro. It was unveiled in association with camera-maker Kodak.

The Chinese brand launched Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite in February this year. The Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro features a dedicated Oppo MariSilicon X chip and they carry Hasselblad cameras.

The vanilla model is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G, which debuted as a budget option in the series, packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.