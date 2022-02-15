Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Find X5 Pro is listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2305.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 February 2022 16:54 IST
Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Find X5 series is expected to succeed Oppo Find X3 phones (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is listed to run on Android 12
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • The company is yet to confirm launch date of new Find X series

Oppo Find X5 Pro is thought to have been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. An Oppo smartphone has been listed on the website with model number CPH2305 and the listing suggests some key specifications of the device as well. Oppo Find X5 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The listing on the Geekbench site suggests 12GB of RAM on the upcoming Oppo phone. Oppo Find X5 Pro is expected to debut along with Find X5 and Find X5 Lite models. It is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X3 Pro that was unveiled in March last year.

The upcoming Oppo smartphone has appeared on multiple listings on Geekbench under the model name CPH2305, referring to the global version. As per the listing, initially spotted by Nashville Chatter, Oppo Find X5 Pro has a chipset codenamed ‘taro,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The site also shows that the phone has 10.96GB of memory. This translates to 12GB RAM on paper. It also suggests Android 12 on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. On the SoC, the listing suggests one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.00GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz, and four cores capped at 1.79GHz.

The handset has appeared on Geekbench website with scores ranging between 966 and 1,256 points in the single-core tests and between 3,357 and 3,420 points in the multi-core tests. However, Oppo has not revealed any details of Find X5 Pro yet.

Oppo Find X5 lineup is expected to include the regular Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite models. The Find X5 Pro variant is said to debut later this month at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona. The company has announced that it will introduce “breakthrough technologies and new products at MWC” including several “high-end flagship products”.

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications (expected)

As per past leaks, the handset could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors, and a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter. Find X5 Pro is reported to come with a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip. It is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie sensor as well.

Oppo is said to provide a 5,000mAh battery in the handset. It could support 80W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging support.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X5 Series, Geekbench, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India, RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak

Related Stories

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.