Oppo Find X5 Series, which will include the Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones, will be launched globally on February 24, the company has confirmed. Oppo has also revealed that the smartphones will come equipped with the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) to handle photography tasks. The company has also teased the design of the smartphones. Meanwhile, both the Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones have allegedly been spotted on the TENAA certification site in China, suggesting their specifications.

Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo Find X5 series of smartphones on February 24 at an event scheduled for 11am GMT (4.30pm IST). Those interested can watch the livestream of the event on the company's website. The phones will be available in Black and White colour options, and Oppo is expected to launch in more colourways as well. The company is also running an Early Trial event in which people can apply to experience the Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones before general release.

Meanwhile, two smartphones have been spotted on TENAA suggesting the specifications of the Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro. Handsets with model number PFEM10, which is said to be associated with Oppo Find X Pro, and model number PFFM10, have been spotted on the certifications website.

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ (1,440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an SoC clocked at 2.99GHz. As per a previous report by WinFuture, the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset is paired with 8GB/12GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.

For photography, the TENAA listing suggests that Oppo Find X5 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Along with it are a 50-megapixel secondary and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The report mentioned above also suggested a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors paired with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and an f/1.7 lens. It also sadi that the 13-megapixel sensor will be paired with a telephoto lens. As confirmed by Oppo, the phone will also get a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip for photography. The front camera is reported to have a Sony IMX709 sensor.

The listing also suggests that the phone will get a 2,440mAh (rated value) dual-cell battery. Previously, the Oppo Find X5 Pro was tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging alongside 50W wireless charging support. The phone is also reported to have an IP68 dust- and water-resistant build.

Oppo Find X5 specifications (rumored)

Oppo Find X5 is suggested to pack a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED flat display. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (or 888+) SoC, and paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM as well as 128GB/256GB storage options. It has a 32-megapixel front camera, which could be a Sony IMX615 lens. The phone is also tipped to feature two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel sensor -- similar to the one on Oppo Find X5 Pro. The phone is tipped to pack a 2,340mAh (rated value) dual-cell battery.

A previous report also tipped identical specifications of the Oppo Find X5 5G. Apart from the ones on TENAA listing, the phone is reported to come with an IP54 rating and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and wireless charging.

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 price (expected)

Oppo Find X5 Pro price is tipped to be set beyond EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,02,300) for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Find X5 5G is said to be priced around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 85,000).

