Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite were launched at a virtual event on Thursday (February 24). The Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro both come with a dedicated Oppo MariSilicon X chip to boost image processing. The cameras on the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are also optimised at the software level in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. The phones additionally bring IP68-certified water-resistant builds. In contrast, the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G has debuted as a budget option in the series. It is essentially a rebadged Oppo Reno 7 5G that was launched in India last month.

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Lite price

Oppo Find X5 price has been set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Find X5 Pro price, on the other hand, is set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,900) for the single 12GB + 256GB model. Pricing and availability of the Oppo Find X5 Lite are yet to be revealed.

The Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will be available from March 14. Both phones are currently available for pre-orders in Europe.

The Oppo Find X5 comes in Black and White colours, while the Find X5 Pro has Ceramic White and Glaze Black shades. The Find X5 Lite, on the other hand, has Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colours.

Details on whether the Oppo Find X5 series will launch in India are yet to be announced.

In addition to the Find X5 series, Oppo introduced its new 50W AirVOOC Wireless Charger that will be available starting the middle of March. It will be on sale at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,700). The Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds also debuted at the event.

Last year, the Oppo Find X3 was launched at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the base variant. The Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, debuted at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 97,100) and the Find X3 Lite came at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,900).

Oppo Find X5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Find X5 runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also carries a Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with another 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Oppo Find X5 comes with a full-HD+ AMOLED display

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has developed its 6nm MariSilicon X chip that combines a neural processing unit (NPU) with an image signal processor (ISP) and multi-tier memory architecture to boost imaging results on the Find X5. The proprietary chip is touted to enable 18 tera operations per second (TOPS) computing power along with 20-bit 120dB Ultra Dynamic Range. The latter is claimed to be four times greater than what was available on the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The chip is also capable of delivering real-time RAW image processing, 1,000,000:1 brightness contrast ratio, and 8dB signal-to-noise ratio improvement.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Find X5 carries a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo Find X5 carries 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has packed the Find X5 with a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, 30W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.3x72.6x8.7mm and weighs 196 grams.

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Find X5 Pro also comes with ColorOS 12.1 that is based on Android 12. The phone features a 6.70-inch 10-bit QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display that is backed by low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and carries HDR10+ support. The Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. Additionally, the primary sensor includes five-axis OIS, and the camera setup is paired with a 13-channel spectral sensor. This is aimed at more accurately detecting a scene's colour spectrum.

Similar to the Find X5, the Find X5 Pro has the MariSilicon X chip for enhanced imaging results.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Oppo Find X5 Pro offers a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that isn't expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Find X5 Pro includes support for Air Gestures that users can use to control apps including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, without touching the screen.

Just like the Find X5, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has 80W SuperVOOC, 50W AirVOOC, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery. Besides, it measures 163.7x73.9x8.5mm and weighs 218 grams.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X5 Lite runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Find X5 Lite is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Oppo Find X5 Lite features a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back

Photo Credit: Oppo

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Find X5 Lite comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite carries 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has equipped the Find X5 Lite with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 160.6x73.2x7.81mm and weighs 173 grams.