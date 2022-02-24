Oppo Find X5 series launch is set to take place today (Thursday, February 24). The global launch is expected to bring Oppo Find X5 5G and Find X5 Pro 5G as the company's two high-end phones in the Find series. Both new Oppo phones are teased to have the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) for an enhanced photography experience. In addition to the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G could debut alongside. The Chinese company is also launching the Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at today's event. Additionally, the company is teasing the debut of the Oppo Pad tablet as well as the Oppo Watch 2 for global markets.

Oppo Find X5 series launch livestream: How to watch

The launch event for the Oppo Find X5 series will be held at 11am GMT (4:30pm IST) today. It will be livestreamed through the company's social media channels including Twitter and YouTube. You can also watch the event directly from the video embedded below.

Oppo Find X5 series price (expected)

Oppo Find X5 series price is yet to be officially announced. However, a recent report suggests that the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G will debut at over EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,01,200) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Find X5 5G, on the other hand, is said to be priced around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 84,300) and the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G would be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 42,200).

Oppo Find X5 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the rumour mill has suggested that the Oppo Find X5 5G would run on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It would come with a triple rear camera setup that may include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup on the Find X5 5G is also rumoured to have another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, along with a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Oppo Find X5 5G is said to have a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is also rumoured to come with the MariSilicon X NPU to power the rear camera setup. Further, the phone is said to have 256GB of onboard storage and a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G smartphone, in contrast, is said to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Oppo has also confirmed that the new flagship phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Recent reports suggest that the new chip will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone is said to have a triple rear camera setup that would come with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter — just like the Find X5 5G. The rear camera setup is also teased to be backed by the dedicated MariSilicon X chip.

Earlier this month, Oppo tied up with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad to improve its camera experience on the Find X5 series. We can, thus, expect some proprietary features on the Find X5 Pro 5G.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is said to offer a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 at the front. The phone would also come with 256GB of onboard storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. It is also said to have wireless charging support.

Alongside the regular Find X5 Pro 5G, Oppo has confirmed the Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition that will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is also said to have a distinct list of specifications over what would be available with the regular model.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is rumoured to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC along with 8GB of RAM, according to reports. Find X5 Lite 5G is also said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone is also said to carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor — identical to the Find X5 5G.

Oppo is likely to bring the Find X5 Lite 5G with 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is also said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Pad

The Oppo Enco X2 and Oppo Pad are teased to be the other two major offerings that the company will unveil at the launch event today. The Enco X2 TWS earbuds are rumoured to have a cobblestone appearance and come with Dynaudio technology. A render surfaced last month suggested that the earbuds could include silicone eartips and have pressure-sensitive controls similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro.

On the part of Oppo Pad, the rumour mill has suggested that it would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

The Oppo Watch 2 that debuted in China last year is also likely to get a global launch announcement along with a new colour option at the event.