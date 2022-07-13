Technology News
  Oppo Find X5 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in August; Find N2, Watch 3 Likely to Follow

Oppo Find X5 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in August; Find N2, Watch 3 Likely to Follow

Oppo could also unveil its ColorOS 13 Android skin later this year.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 July 2022 12:17 IST
Oppo Find X5 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in August; Find N2, Watch 3 Likely to Follow

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X5 Pro was launched earlier this year in February

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 may have Dimensity, Snapdragon SoCs depending on the region
  • The company is said to be also working on a clamshell foldable smartphone
  • Oppo may host a mega launch event later this year

Oppo has been tipped to be working on a wide range of products that it is expected to unveil later this year. These are said to include a new Oppo Find X5 series smartphone that is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This handset could be a special edition Find X5 Pro. Oppo is also expected to launch its first clamshell foldable smartphone along with the Find N2. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer could hold a mega launch event later this year to reveal these and more of its new products.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Oppo could launch a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered Find X5 Pro in August. This could be a special edition handset similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition that was launched in September 2021. The tipster did not delve into any more details regarding this handset.

Meanwhile, more Oppo products could be on their way. The company is believed to be working on its first clamshell foldable smartphone, which is codenamed 'Dragonfly'. It could also be developing a successor to the Oppo FInd N — Oppo Find N2 codenamed 'White Swan' — which might arrive this year too. A recent report mentions that both foldable smartphones could feature Snapdragon or Dimensiy SoCs chipsets depending on the market. They might also sport displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The tipster has also suggested that the ColorOS 13, Oppo Watch 3, and Oppo Band 2 are likely to arrive in 2022. The two wearables were recently tipped to launch soon in India as well. Oppo is expected to host a mega launch event later this year to unveil some of these products together. It is worth noting that the company is yet to confirm the existence of any of these products.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find N2, Oppo Watch 3, Oppo Band 2, Oppo, ColorOS 13
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Purchases Amid Chaotic Government Collapse

Oppo Find X5 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in August; Find N2, Watch 3 Likely to Follow
