Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications Leak, Oppo Find X5 Lite Renders Surface Online

Oppo Find X5 series launch date is set for February 24.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2022 17:55 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X5 Pro may be different from its Dimensity Edition

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition is coming alongside Snapdragon model
  • Oppo Find X5 Lite could just be a rebadged Reno 7 global variant
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 may have 15W wireless charging

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition specifications have surfaced online ahead of the official launch which is set to take place this week. The Oppo phone is already confirmed to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Additionally, renders of Oppo Find X5 Lite have been leaked. The renders suggest the design of the upcoming phone — alongside its key specifications. The wireless charging details of Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro have also been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website.

As reported by Gizmochina, multiple tipsters on Weibo have suggested the specifications of Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition specifications (expected)

The report mentions that the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition would come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED E4 display, along with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to be based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 1.0 technology. This is unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered regular Oppo Find X5 Pro that will come with the LTPO 2.0.

Oppo is said to launch the Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition in a single 12GB + 256GB storage variant where the hardware will include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Snapdragon variant, on the other hand, is speculated to have multiple variants, including the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB models.

In terms of optics, Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a telephoto shooter that will include the Samsung S5K3M5 sensor, according to the report.

Oppo is also said to provide a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It is also said to have Android 12 out-of-the-box, with ColorOS 12.1 on top. Additionally, the phone would include an IP68-certified build, NFC support, and dual stereo speakers. It is also said to have 163.7x73.9x8.5mm dimensions and 216 grams of weight.

Oppo Find X5 Lite renders leaked

In addition to the Find X5 Pro, tipster Evan Blass has shared the renders suggesting the design of the Oppo Find X5 Lite. The renders show the phone in a design that looks quite similar to that of the global Oppo Reno 7 variant. The Find X7 Lite is speculated to be just a rebadged Reno 7.

oppo find x5 lite image render leak twitter evan blass Oppo Find X5 Lite

Oppo Find X5 Lite appears to look similar to the global Reno 7 variant
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

 

The Reno 7 was originally launched in China in November. Global variant of the Reno phone debuted in India with a different list of specifications and design in February.

The renders also show that the phone carries triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, hole-punch display, and a gradient finish at the back. The Find X5 Lite will have at least two distinct colour options to choose from, as per the renders.

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro wireless charging support

The regular Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro have also appeared on the WPC site, as spotted by MySmartPrice. Both phones are listed with 15W wireless charging support.

While Oppo Find X5 has appeared with the model number CPH2307, Oppo Find X5 Pro has been listed with the model number CPH2305.

That said, Oppo Find X5 series launch date is set for February 24 in China. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds, Oppo Pad, and the Oppo Watch 2 in a new colour option are teased to debut alongside the phones.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jagmeet Singh
