Oppo Find X5 series is gearing up for a launch soon. Two smartphones from the Find X5 lineup have had their design and specifications tipped in a fresh report. The report shares key information regarding Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G. The former is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the latter will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Both smartphones will reportedly get a single 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G may sport hole-punch cutouts at the front for the selfie cameras.

The design and specifications for Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G were shared by WinFuture (in German). The vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G had its design leaked earlier this week, and the report shows a very similar design for the smartphone. The handset is shown with a curved display and a hole-punch cutout on the left. The back reportedly gets a triple rear camera setup placed in a square-ish module — similar to Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G. The right spine is shown with a power button while the left has the volume buttons. The bottom is shown with a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a SIM tray.

As for the design of Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G, it is shown with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout on the left. The back panel is seen sporting a rectangular camera module with a triple camera setup. It is also seen with a power button on the right spine and volume buttons and SIM tray on the left. The bottom is shown with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will reportedly sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ flat AMOLED display

Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G price (expected)

The vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G is said to be priced around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 85,300), while Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will reportedly be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

Oppo Find X5 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Oppo Find X5 5G is said to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Under the hood, it is said to get a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Oppo Find X5 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. It reportedly gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel Samsung telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras are also said to feature Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU along with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, it is said to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, WLAN AX, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors reportedly comprise under-display fingerprint sensor, facial recognition sesnor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo. Oppo Find X5 5G is also said to get an IP54 rating and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Oppo Find X5 5G is said to pack a 4,800mAh li-ion polymer battery with 80W fast charging support and wireless charging. It will reportedly measure 160.3x72.6x8.7mm and weigh 196 grams.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is said to run Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will also reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup. As per the report, it will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It is said to have the same selfie sensor as the vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G.

Other things similar to the Oppo Find X5 5G are the connectivity options, onboard sensors, speakers, and IP54 rating for dust and wate resistance. However, it does get a 3.5mm headphone jack but misses out on Dolby Atmos support. Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is said to pack a 4,500mAh li-ion polymer battery with 65W fast charging support. It will measure 160.6x73.2x7.81mm and weigh 173 grams, as per the report.

