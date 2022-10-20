Oppo's successor to last year's foldable Oppo Find N is reportedly set to release as Oppo Find N2. The purported foldable smartphone has been tipped by Digital Chat Station via a Weibo post with regards to key specifications including details about the processor, display, battery, build form, and software. The specifications and details of the smartphone have not been officially confirmed by Oppo. Moreover, it is still not clear whether the Oppo Find N2 will launch outside of China.

According to the post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the purported Oppo Find N2 will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while sporting a 7.1-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding display. The device will also reportedly launch with a 4,520mAh battery. The build of the rumoured foldable smartphone may feature a faux leather back, according to the tipster. The device is said to be powered by Oppo's ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Oppo had earlier revealed that its next generation foldable phone will not have a problem with regards to its external display and creases on the folding display, through a statement from Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo and founder of OnePlus. Lau took to Weibo to make the claim. The smartphone referred to in the statement was assumed to be the Oppo Find N2, which is expected to be the successor of the Oppo Find N.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N2 is tipped to retain its side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button from its predecessor, Oppo Find N. The foldable smartphone will reportedly be available in black, white, and green colour options. The tipster also claims that the production of the Oppo Find N2 is already underway which indicates that the launch date could be expected soon.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the company on the launch timeline, availability, or specifications of the Oppo Find N2 as of yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.