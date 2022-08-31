Technology News
Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau

Oppo Find N2 is expected to succeed Oppo Find N, which was launched in December last year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 31 August 2022 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N (pictured) features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Highlights
  • Pete Lau also talked about making Oppo products more sustainable
  • The rumoured foldable Oppo phone is said to launch later this year
  • Oppo is said to be working on a clamshell foldable phone

Oppo's next generation foldable phone will not have a problem with regard to the external display and the creases on the folding display, a company executive said. The smartphone in question could be the Oppo Find N2, which is expected to be the successor of the Find N. The executive further goes on to say that the company is planning to work on making their products more sustainable. According to an earlier report, the Oppo Find N2 has been codenamed ‘White Swan', and could be launched this year.

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo and founder of OnePlus, recently took to Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, to share that the next generation foldable phone from Oppo will not have any issues with its outer display, or with the creases of the folding display. Lau went on to talk about Oppo's plans to make their products more sustainable. The Oppo executive also talked about the hardware selection and technical planning about their products.

The foldable smartphone being talked about above, could be the Oppo Find N2, which is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N. As per a recent report, the Oppo Find N2 has been codenamed ‘White Swan'. It is said to either feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon or a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, depending on the market. It could reportedly sport displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per another report, Oppo is also working on a clamshell foldable smartphone, which is tipped to launch later this year. The company is yet to reveal the specifications and a definite launch timeline for both the rumoured foldable phones from Oppo.

To recall, Oppo Find N was launched in China in December last year. The foldable phones sports a 5.49-inch outer OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The folding display is a 7.1-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1792x1920 pixels
Samsung Foldable Phone With Expandable, Wrappable Display Seen in New Patent Filing: Report
Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

