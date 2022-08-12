Oppo Find N was launched in December last year as the Chinese company's first foldable smartphone. Now, Oppo is reportedly working on two new foldable phones that could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. One of the smartphones is said to be a horizontally folding handset, which could be called the Oppo Find N Fold, while the other is a vertically folding phone, which could be called the Oppo Find N Flip. This is in line with an earlier report that tipped the company to be working on two foldable smartphones with the same names.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in collaboration with PriceBaba, has shared that the Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo is working on two new foldable phones. Both the handsets will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo could launch a horizontally folding handset with the Oppo Find N Fold moniker, as per the report. The second handset could reportedly be a vertically folding phone with the Oppo Find N Flip moniker. This is in line with an earlier report that also suggested that these two foldable Oppo handsets could launch soon. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the two rumoured foldable phones.

To recall, Oppo had launched the Find N as company's first foldable phone, in December 2021. However, it was not launched in India, and it is also unknown whether the two purported foldable handsets will debut in the country.

The Oppo Find N sports a 7.1-inch inward folding display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8.4:9 aspect ratio, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and LTPO technology. The inner display also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is also equipped with a 5.49-inch outer/ cover OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Find N is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find N sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. It also features a 32-megapixel camera on the outer screen and a 32-megapixel camera on the inner screen. The Oppo Find N packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging support.