Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip Foldable Smartphones Tipped to Be in the Works, Could Launch Soon

These smartphones are expected to feature displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 August 2022 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N foldable smartphone in China last year in December

Highlights
  • Oppo was reportedly internally testing these handsets earlier this year
  • One of the smartphones could be codenamed ‘Dragonfly’
  • Oppo expected to compete with upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Oppo is reportedly working on two new Oppo Find series foldable smartphones that might be launched sometime later this year. There is not much known about these smartphones, except that one of them will sport a clamshell design and could be called the Oppo Find N Flip. The other rumoured foldable smartphone might bear the Find N Fold moniker. It is unclear whether these two foldable smartphones will make their way to India. To recall, the Oppo Find N that was launched last year in December was not released in India.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), Oppo has supposedly lined up two Find series smartphones to launch soon. He suggests that they could be named the Oppo Find N Fold and Oppo Find N Flip. Earlier this year, Sharma had also claimed that the Chinese tech giant was internally testing these two foldable smartphones in various European and Asian regions.

One of these smartphones is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC whereas the other could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, as mentioned in a recent report. Both foldable smartphones are expected to feature 120Hz displays. In addition, one of them could be codenamed 'Dragonfly'.

Oppo had launched the Oppo Find N in China in December 2021. It has a 5.49-inch OLED cover display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The inward folding Oppo Serene Display measures 7.1-inch when unfolded. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its hinge has been designed to allow people to use the Oppo Find N like a laptop in FlexForm mode.

The rumoured Oppo Find N Fold and Find N Flip seemingly are set to compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung could unveil these foldable smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi Under Government Scanner in India as ED Takes Action 

