Oppo is believed to be working on two foldable smartphones, which might debut later this year. One of these is said to sport a clamshell folding design — Oppo Find N Flip. Past rumours have hinted that these two rumoured smartphones could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A notable tipster has now revealed some of the alleged specifications of the Oppo Find N Flip. It is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N Flip might have a 6.8-inch OLED primary display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution. It is also said to get a 3.26-inch OLED cover display. This rumoured smartphone is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

For optics, the Oppo Find N Flip might sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. It is believed to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP Sony IMX355 secondary sensor.

A recent report suggests Oppo has two foldable smartphones in the works. These are believed to be the clamshell foldable Oppo Find N Flip and the horizontally folding Oppo Find N Fold. Both the handsets have been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo is yet to confirm the existence of the Oppo Find N Flip and Oppo Find N Fold. The company had launched the Oppo Find N as the company's first foldable smartphone last year in December. However, it did not make its way to the Indian market. This handset has a 7.1-inch inward folding display and a 5.49-inch OLED cover display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery. This smartphone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It also features single 32-megapixel selfie cameras on the inner and outer screens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.