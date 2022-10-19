Technology News
Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera

Oppo Find N Fold is believed to be also in the works.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 17:21 IST
Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera

Oppo Find N, launched last year, was the company’s first foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N Flip may sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED primary display
  • It is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Oppo Find N Flip, Find N Fold are expected to launch later this year

Oppo is believed to be working on two foldable smartphones, which might debut later this year. One of these is said to sport a clamshell folding design — Oppo Find N Flip. Past rumours have hinted that these two rumoured smartphones could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A notable tipster has now revealed some of the alleged specifications of the Oppo Find N Flip. It is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N Flip might have a 6.8-inch OLED primary display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution. It is also said to get a 3.26-inch OLED cover display. This rumoured smartphone is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

For optics, the Oppo Find N Flip might sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. It is believed to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP Sony IMX355 secondary sensor.

A recent report suggests Oppo has two foldable smartphones in the works. These are believed to be the clamshell foldable Oppo Find N Flip and the horizontally folding Oppo Find N Fold. Both the handsets have been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo is yet to confirm the existence of the Oppo Find N Flip and Oppo Find N Fold. The company had launched the Oppo Find N as the company's first foldable smartphone last year in December. However, it did not make its way to the Indian market. This handset has a 7.1-inch inward folding display and a 5.49-inch OLED cover display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery. This smartphone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It also features single 32-megapixel selfie cameras on the inner and outer screens.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1792x1920 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo Find N Flip, Oppo Find N Flip specifications, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Netflix Beats Estimates to Reverse Subscriber Slump, Says Ad-Supported Plan to Attract 4.5 Million Subscribers

Related Stories

Oppo Find N Flip Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera
