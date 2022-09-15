Technology News
Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F21s Pro series includes a 4G and a 5G option.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 13:07 IST
Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F21s Pro series has been launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo F21s Pro gets Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Oppo F21s Pro 5G packs Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The phones will ship starting September 19

Oppo F21s Pro series, which consists of the vanilla Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G, was launched in India on Thursday with a bunch of technologies from the Chinese smartphone maker. Oppo claims that its latest offering is the first handset in the segment to come with a microlens camera that has 15x and 30x magnification capabilities to capture microscopic details of objects. Other than that, the latest F series entrant also gets proprietary Oppo Glow technology. The phones sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and are powered by Qualcomm SoCs.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F21s Pro price in India, availability

The Oppo F21s 5G price in India is set at Rs. 25,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Oppo F21s Pro price in India is Rs. 22,999 for the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the phones are available for pre-orders in India and will start shipping from September 19 in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colour options.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo F21s Pro 5G runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The display gets SCHOTT Xensation Up glass cover. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F21s PRo 5G comes with a triple camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.7 aperture lens. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture lenses. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also comes with dual Orbit Lights around the rear cameras that alert the user about calls, messages, as well as other notifications.

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G gets 128GB internal storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and GPS/ A-GPS among others. There is also an in-display optical sensor and the phone also comes with support for face unlock. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 159.9x73.2x7.66mm and weighs 181g.

Oppo F21s Pro specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro has similar specifications as the 5G version. The differences between the two models include Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, f/3.3 aperture lens with the macro camera instead of f/2.4 present on the 5G model, a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 lens, a single Orbit Light, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 695 SoC in the 5G model.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo F21s Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Assures Sector of More Reforms: Report

Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
