Oppo F21s Pro series will launch in India on September 15, the company announced today. The company also said that the camera setup on the upcoming series will feature 30x zoom support. Recently, a dedicated landing page had gone live, revealing some specifications of the Oppo F21s Pro series. Additionally, the smartphone series has been tipped to comprise the vanilla Oppo F21s and Oppo F21s Pro, as per a report. It will reportedly be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphone company confirmed via Twitter that the Oppo F21s Pro series will debut in India on September 15. Oppo also announced that the camera setup on the upcoming series will feature 30x zoom support. The firm previosuly claimed that the Oppo F21s Pro series would be the first in the segment to sport a microlens camera.

Create new perspective and experience the extraordinary beauty in everyday objects around you with up to 30X magnification. Made possible with the powerful Segment 1st Microlens Camera on the OPPO F21s Pro. Launching on 15th September.#OPPOF21sProSeries #BeautyInEverything — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 12, 2022

Ahead of the launch of the handset, tipster Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz), in collaboration with PriceBaba, has claimed that the Oppo F21s Pro series will comprise the vanilla Oppo F21s and the Oppo F21s Pro. Both the handsets are said to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The report also shares a purported live image, which suggests the upcoming handset will sport a triple rear camera setup.

Photo Credit: PriceBaba/ Paras Guglani

Recently, a dedicated landing page on Oppo's website teased some of the key specifications of the upcoming series. The series will feature a Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor, which will be placed inside a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display, as per the landing page.

The Oppo F21s Pro series has been teased to sport a 64-megapixel triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The secondary camera of the series will be surrounded by a ring light, which the company has dubbed as an orbit light. The upcoming Oppo handsets are confirmed to feature Oppo Glow design on the rear panel. Oppo claims that the phones will be 7.66mm in thickness.

As per the landing page, the Oppo F21s Pro series will sport the volume rocker and a SIM tray on the left spine, and a power button on the right spine. At the bottom, it will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and a speaker grille, according to the microsite.

