Oppo F21 Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 12, Company Reveals

Oppo F21 Pro series launch in India will take place at 5pm on April 12.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 March 2022 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo India

Oppo F21 Pro series is teased to come with a Fibreglass-Leather design

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro series India launch has been revealed on Twitter
  • The new series will include the Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G
  • Oppo F21 is also speculated to debut soon after the F21 Pro models

Oppo F21 Pro series India launch is set for April 12, the Chinese company revealed on Wednesday in a tweet. As per a press note, Oppo has named the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G in the series, and teased a unique Fibreglass-Leather design. However, past leaks have also spoken about a F21 Pro+ model, and it was said to be the first to release in the series. The launch of the Oppo F21 Pro series has been in rumours for the last few months. It will succeed the Oppo F19 Pro series that debuted last year and consists of the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+.

The official Oppo India account on Twitter shared the launch date of the Oppo F21 Pro series. It will take place at 5pm IST on April 12, as per the company's tweet. Oppo has also created a microsite for the Oppo F21 Pro series that shows the design with a Fibreglass-Leather back. It also shows that one of the phones in the series comes with a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is, though, unclear whether the mentioned camera setup will be available across the Oppo F21 Pro series or limited to a specific model.

Separately, Oppo revealed some details about the design of the F21 Pro series through the press note, including that the Oppo F21 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour variants, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is teased to be available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum. The Sunset Orange is said to use a Fiberglass-Leather design that doubles as a ‘frameless' battery cover. Oppo claims it took two years of research for designing the back design that is made of lychee-grain leather, which is waterproof and “heavily” wear-resistant, the company claimed.

The Cosmic Black colour option is said to use Oppo Glow technology to deliver a glossy design with a matte-in-hand feel that is fingerprint- and stain-resistant. Lastly, the Rainbow Spectrum colour uses a “three-layer texture and a two-layer coating” process to offer a rainbow-like appearance, the company said.

A recent report suggested that the Oppo F21 Pro+ would be the first model to debut in the series, but if the India launch does end up being the first global launch of the smartphones, perhaps we will initially see the Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. The standard Oppo F21 is speculated to debut shortly after the launch.

Interestingly, the rumour mill has suggested the development of the Oppo F21 Pro since at least September 2020. The company has, though, not yet provided any formal details about the phone. Given Oppo's historical records, we can safely expect the company to tease the specifications of the F21 Pro series in the days ahead of its formal launch.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
