  Oppo F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 4G Price in India Tipped; Reno 7 Lite 5G Price and Specifications Tipped as Well

Oppo F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 4G Price in India Tipped; Reno 7 Lite 5G Price and Specifications Tipped as Well

Oppo F21 Pro series of smartphones is tipped to offer 64-megapixel triple rear camera setups.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 April 2022 13:07 IST
Oppo F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 4G Price in India Tipped; Reno 7 Lite 5G Price and Specifications Tipped as Well

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo F21 Pro handsets will be released in India on April 12.

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5G is tipped to have a launch price of Rs. 25,990
  • The Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • The Oppo F21 Pro 4G is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Oppo F21 Pro 5G and F21 Pro 4G are all set to launch in India on April 12, the company revealed last week. Now, the prices of the smartphones alongside their specifications have been leaked. The F21 Pro series of smartphones is tipped to offer 64-megapixel triple rear camera setups. In related news, the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G is said to be launched soon in European markets, and its launch price as well as specifications have been tipped. The Reno 7 Lite 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

To recall, Oppo last week announced that the Oppo F21 Pro 5G and F21 Pro 4G smartphones would be launched at 5pm IST on April 12. Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared a post on Twitter that could also indicate the price of the Oppo F21 Pro 4G and 5G smartphones in India.

Oppo F21 Pro series price in India (expected)

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is tipped to be priced at Rs. 25,990. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Oppo F21 Pro 4G could have a launch price of Rs. 21,990.

Oppo F21 Pro series specifications (expected)

As per a recent report, the Oppo F21 Pro series could have a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display. Both of the handsets are expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The 4G variant is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC whereas the Oppo F21 Pro 5G could feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The handsets are expected to have a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. In the front, the Oppo F21 Pro 4G could sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The 5G model is expected to have a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G price (expected)

Coming to the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G, a recent report by MySmartPrice suggests the smartphone is tipped to launch in Europe priced at EUR 350 (approximately Rs. 29,250) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It could arrive with blue and black colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G is believed to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Under the hood, it is expected to pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone could run on the Android 11-based ColorOS 12. The Reno 7 Lite 5G is supposed to sport a 64-megapixel triple camera with 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. There is believed to be a 16-megapixel front camera as well. This handset is said to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support. It is supposed to be 159.9x73.2x7.5 mm in dimensions and weighs about 173g. The Reno 7 Lite 5G is tipped to feature a 3.5 mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2,400x1,800 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo F21 Pro 4G specifications, Oppo F21 Pro 4G, Oppo F21 Pro 4G price in India, Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G specifications, Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G price
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, Images Leaked

