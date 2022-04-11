Technology News
Oppo F21 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Ahead of India Debut on April 12: Price, Specifications

Oppo F21 Pro price in Bangladesh is set at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640).

By David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2022 14:05 IST
Oppo F21 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Ahead of India Debut on April 12: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F21 Pro is available in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo F21 Pro is set to launch in India on April 12

Oppo F21 Pro has been launched in Bangladesh, ahead of the upcoming debut of the smartphone in India. The latest addition to the company's F-series lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also offers the ability to ‘expand' available RAM by 5GB using unutilised inbuilt storage. The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Oppo is yet to reveal the specifications of the handset that is set to launch in India on April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro price, availability

Oppo F21 Pro price in Bangladesh is set at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is listed for pre-order on the Oppo Bangladesh website and will be sold in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options. Pricing for the Oppo F21 Pro in India will be announced during the launch event scheduled for April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F21 Pro that was launched in Bangladesh runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, according to specifications revealed on the company's website. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F21 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel ‘microscope' camera with an f/3.3 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and videos.

The Oppo F21 Pro offers 128GB of UFS 2,2 inbuilt storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include a 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include a proximity sensor, optical sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, geomagnetic sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Oppo F21 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 156.9x73.2x7.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo, Oppo F21 Pro Specifications, Oppo F21 Pro Price
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Elon Musk Proposes DOGE as Payment Mode for Twitter Blue Services

Read in: हिंदी
