Oppo F21 Pro has been launched in Bangladesh, ahead of the upcoming debut of the smartphone in India. The latest addition to the company's F-series lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also offers the ability to ‘expand' available RAM by 5GB using unutilised inbuilt storage. The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Oppo is yet to reveal the specifications of the handset that is set to launch in India on April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro price, availability

Oppo F21 Pro price in Bangladesh is set at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is listed for pre-order on the Oppo Bangladesh website and will be sold in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options. Pricing for the Oppo F21 Pro in India will be announced during the launch event scheduled for April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F21 Pro that was launched in Bangladesh runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, according to specifications revealed on the company's website. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F21 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel ‘microscope' camera with an f/3.3 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and videos.

The Oppo F21 Pro offers 128GB of UFS 2,2 inbuilt storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include a 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include a proximity sensor, optical sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, geomagnetic sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Oppo F21 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 156.9x73.2x7.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.