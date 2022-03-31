Technology News
Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of April 12 Launch

Oppo F21 Pro is said to come with a market operating price of Rs. 22,000 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 31 March 2022 18:37 IST
Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of April 12 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo F21 Pro series launch in India will take place at 5pm on April 12

Highlights
  • Display of Oppo F21 Pro is said to offer 90Hz refresh rate
  • The new series will include the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G
  • Both the variants expected to pack 4,500mAh battery

Oppo F21 Pro series, which comprises Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G models, is all set to be launched in India on April 12. Ahead of the official announcement, specifications of the handset, along with pricing details have leaked online. As per the latest leak, the upcoming Oppo F21 Pro series phones will have a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The smartphones are said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support. The 4G variant of Oppo F21 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 680, while the 5G variant could pack Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood.

Oppo F21 Pro series price in India (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India pricing details of the Oppo F21 Pro series on Twitter. As per the leak, Oppo F21 Pro will have a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 22,000. The Oppo F21 5G is said to come with a MOP of Rs. 26,000.

Another tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) tweeted the colour variants and specifications of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. According to the tipster, Oppo F21 Pro will be offered in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The 5G variant is expected to debut in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum shades.

Oppo F21 Pro is said to run on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1, while Oppo F21 Pro 5G could run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

As per the leak, Oppo F21 Pro series phones will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display. Oppo F21 Pro will have a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the display of the 5G variant is said to offer a 60Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC is expected to power the Oppo F21 Pro. The 5G variant, on the other hand, could be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

For optics, the Oppo F21 Pro series is said to get a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup is also said to include two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the 4G enabled model could feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor at the front. Oppo F21 Pro 5G is expected to carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Both the handsets are said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As per the leak, Oppo F21 Pro will measure 159.9x73.2x7.49/7.54mm and could weigh 175 grams. The 5G model is expected to measure 159.85x73.17x7.49/7.55mm and could weigh 173 grams.

Recently, Oppo confirmed that the launch of the Oppo F21 Pro series will take place at 5pm IST on April 12. The company has already started teasing the smartphone series via a dedicated microsite.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo 21 Pro 5G

Oppo 21 Pro 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo F21 Pro

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro Price in India, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo F21 Pro Specifications, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo, Oppo F21 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 7, Narzo 30, Narzo 20 Pro Get Realme UI 3.0 Early Access Beta Update, Applications Invited
Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak Online Ahead of April 12 Launch
