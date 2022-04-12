Technology News
loading

Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know

Oppo F21 Pro 4G variant box price is said to be Rs. 27,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2022 14:20 IST
Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

Oppo F21 Pro may be launched in Black and Orange colour options in India

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro was launched in Bangladesh
  • The phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo F21 Pro will make its debut in India later today

Oppo F21 Pro price in India has been leaked a few hours ahead of its debut in the country. The company is expected to launch two new smartphones under the F-series: Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. The 4G model was launched in Bangladesh with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

Oppo F21 Pro price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Mukul Sharma claims on Twitter that the Oppo F21 Pro box price in India is Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. As per the photo attached in the tweet, the phone will be launched in Black and Orange colour options, although more colourways are expected. Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also tweeted that the MRP of the Oppo F21 Pro 8GB + 128GB storage variant is Rs. 27,999, however, it could be available for purchase at between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 23,000.

To compare, the Oppo F21 Pro was launched in Bangladesh at a price of BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

Oppo will launch the Oppo F21 Pro alongside the Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India at a virtual event scheduled at 5pm. The phones are tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and the 4G variant could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The 5G version of the Oppo handset is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood.

For photography, both the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are tipped to feature 64-megapixel triple cameras, headlined by 64-megapixel primary sensors. Other cameras could include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The phones may get 32-megapixel front cameras for selfies and video calls. The handsets are claimed to pack 4,500mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro Specifications, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ethereum’s Software Revamp for Energy Efficiency Reaches Crucial Step in Stress Testing Process

Related Stories

Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Amazon Fab Phones, TV Fest Sale Is Live: Best Deals, Offers
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  5. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  9. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  10. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Nokia Is Pulling Out of the Russian Market
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  3. Ethereum’s Software Revamp for Energy Efficiency Reaches Crucial Step in Stress Testing Process
  4. TRAI Recommends 36 Percent Cut in Reserve Price for 5G Spectrum Frequencies in India
  5. Uber Hikes Trip Fares by 12 Percent in Delhi-NCR to Lessen Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Drivers
  6. Oppo F17, Oppo A73 Getting Android12-Based ColorOS 12 Beta Update in India, Vietnam
  7. Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts The Adam Project's Walker Scobell in the Lead: Report
  8. Ironheart Finds Its Directors in Brown Girls' Sam Bailey, Blindspotting's Angela Barnes: Report
  9. TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.