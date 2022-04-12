Oppo F21 Pro price in India has been leaked a few hours ahead of its debut in the country. The company is expected to launch two new smartphones under the F-series: Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. The 4G model was launched in Bangladesh with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

Oppo F21 Pro price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Mukul Sharma claims on Twitter that the Oppo F21 Pro box price in India is Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. As per the photo attached in the tweet, the phone will be launched in Black and Orange colour options, although more colourways are expected. Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also tweeted that the MRP of the Oppo F21 Pro 8GB + 128GB storage variant is Rs. 27,999, however, it could be available for purchase at between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 23,000.

To compare, the Oppo F21 Pro was launched in Bangladesh at a price of BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

Oppo will launch the Oppo F21 Pro alongside the Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India at a virtual event scheduled at 5pm. The phones are tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and the 4G variant could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The 5G version of the Oppo handset is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood.

For photography, both the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are tipped to feature 64-megapixel triple cameras, headlined by 64-megapixel primary sensors. Other cameras could include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The phones may get 32-megapixel front cameras for selfies and video calls. The handsets are claimed to pack 4,500mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.