Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo is also expected to launch the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro alongside the Oppo F21 Pro series.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 April 2022 08:00 IST
Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F21 Pro (pictured) made its debut in Bangladesh ahead of the launch in India

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Series is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel triple camera setup
  • The Oppo F21 Pro is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • The Oppo F21 Series is said to pack 4,500mAh batteries with 33W charging

Oppo F21 Pro series — comprised of the upcoming Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G — are set to launch in India later today. The company's latest F-series smartphones' specifications were previously spotted online, tipping them to sport triple rear camera units highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Both smartphones are also tipped to feature 4,500mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging. Alongside the Oppo F21 Pro series, the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro on April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro India launch livestream details

The launch event for the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, and Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro will begin at 5pm IST and the event is expected to be livestreamed on Oppo's official YouTube channel.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro price in India (expected)

Oppo F21 Pro price in India is expected to be along the lines of the Oppo F21 Pro that debuted in Bangladesh, ahead of the smartphone's launch in India. The Oppo F21 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G could be launched with a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 26,000, according to a tipster. Meanwhile, the upcoming Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds are expected to be priced between Rs. 3,499 and 3,999 according to reports.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The upcoming Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, according to a recent report. The Oppo F21 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC — the handset was recently launched in Bangladesh with the same chipset, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is said to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood.

For photos and videos, both the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are tipped to come equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The Oppo F21 Pro launched in Bangladesh features a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The smartphones are said to be powered by 4,500mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro are said to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, according to a previous report. The TWS earbuds are tipped to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) support, as well a transparent mode allowing users to be aware of their surroundings while wearing them, according to specifications shared by a tipster online. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds are said to offer 28 hours of listening time with the charging case, along with support for USB Type-C charging, according to previous reports.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro Specifications, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo F21 Pro Price in India, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Price in India, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Vivo Pad Debuts Alongside

Related Stories

Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  4. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  5. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  6. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC
  3. Two Thumbs Up: Netflix Adds Third Option to Thumbs Up and Down Rating System
  4. Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Vivo Pad Debuts Alongside
  5. Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
  7. Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
  8. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
  9. Temperatures on These Exoplanets Are Melting Rocks, NASA Hubble Space Telescope Reveals
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC - A Closer Look at the Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.