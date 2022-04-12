Oppo F21 Pro series — comprised of the upcoming Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G — are set to launch in India later today. The company's latest F-series smartphones' specifications were previously spotted online, tipping them to sport triple rear camera units highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Both smartphones are also tipped to feature 4,500mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging. Alongside the Oppo F21 Pro series, the company is also expected to launch the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro on April 12.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro India launch livestream details

The launch event for the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, and Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro will begin at 5pm IST and the event is expected to be livestreamed on Oppo's official YouTube channel.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro price in India (expected)

Oppo F21 Pro price in India is expected to be along the lines of the Oppo F21 Pro that debuted in Bangladesh, ahead of the smartphone's launch in India. The Oppo F21 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 (roughly Rs. 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G could be launched with a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 26,000, according to a tipster. Meanwhile, the upcoming Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds are expected to be priced between Rs. 3,499 and 3,999 according to reports.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The upcoming Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, according to a recent report. The Oppo F21 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC — the handset was recently launched in Bangladesh with the same chipset, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is said to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood.

For photos and videos, both the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G are tipped to come equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The Oppo F21 Pro launched in Bangladesh features a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The smartphones are said to be powered by 4,500mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro are said to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, according to a previous report. The TWS earbuds are tipped to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) support, as well a transparent mode allowing users to be aware of their surroundings while wearing them, according to specifications shared by a tipster online. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds are said to offer 28 hours of listening time with the charging case, along with support for USB Type-C charging, according to previous reports.