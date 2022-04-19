Technology News
Oppo F21 Pro 5G First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 April 2022 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F21 Pro 5G carries Dual Orbit Lights at the back, which can be used for notification alerts

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5G also comes with 128GB of internal storage
  • It sports a triple rear camera setup

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is all set to go on sale in India today. The mid-range flagship phone from Oppo was launched in India last week alongside the Oppo F21 Pro. The handset comes with triple rear cameras and carries 8GB of RAM. It also features an Orbit Light on the back, which work as a notification indicator. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 60Hz screen and Snapdragon 695 chip. The smartphone comes in two colour options and is available for purchase via Oppo's official store, Amazon, and other stores.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in India

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 31,999, but is currently available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Launch offers on the Oppo F21 Pro 5G include a 10 percent bank cashback and no-cost EMI options. The handset can be preordered from Amazon and Oppo's official store now. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G can also be bought from other retail stores.

The handset is available in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12 UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. The 5G phone carries Dual Orbit Lights at the back, which can be used for notification alerts.

For capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G offers a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G also comes with 128GB of internal storage. It includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has equipped the F21 Pro 5G with a battery that has a capacity of 4,500mAh, along with 33W SuperVOOC charging. The phone has 7.49mm thickness (Cosmic Black) or 7.5mm thickness (Rainbow Spectrum) and weighs 173 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in India, Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Cybersecurity Breach by Military Officials on WhatsApp Said to Be Unearthed in India, High-Level Probe Underway: Report
India’s ED Ramps Investigation in GainBitcoin Fraud Case Worth Crores, Seeks Help from Pune Police

