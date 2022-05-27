Oppo F17, A73 Receiving Android 12-Based ColorOS Update

Oppo F17 and Oppo A73 has started receiving the official ColorOS 12 update. The latest update based on Android 12 is currently rolling out in India and Vietnam. However, the users are required to submit an application if they want to receive the ColorOS 12 update during the initial rollout phase, according to the company. Prior to this, both Oppo smartphone models had received the ColorOS 12 Beta version in April.

Oppo through a community news post announced the release of ColorOS 12 for the Oppo F17 in India. The company also separately announced the same for the Oppo A73 in Vietnam as well.

The smartphone maker has mentioned some points for the users to be noted before upgrading the phones, including preparing a backup before updating in order to avoid data loss caused by any unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, if you want get the official version of the ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 on your Oppo phone, you can apply for it by going to Settings > About phone > Software update > Detect the ColorOS 12 version > Trial Version.

The eligible users are also recommended to make sure that their device is on the latest official version of ColorOS.

As mentioned above, the Oppo F17 and the Oppo A73 had received the beta version of the ColorOS12 update based on Android 12 in April.

To recall, the Oppo F17 made its debut in India in September 2020, while the Oppo A73 was launched in October 2020 in Tunisia. The phone was quite similar to the F17 model.