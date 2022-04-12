Technology News
Oppo F17, Oppo A73 Getting Android12-Based ColorOS 12 Beta Update in India, Vietnam

Oppo recently revealed its plan for global rollout of ColorOS 12.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2022 13:25 IST
Oppo F17, Oppo A73 Getting Android12-Based ColorOS 12 Beta Update in India, Vietnam

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F19 users have already started getting ColorOS 12 beta version

Highlights
  • Users can apply for beta testing programme
  • Beta update to be rolled out in batches
  • Oppo has also announced ColorOS 12 roll out for Q2 2022

Oppo F17 and Oppo A73 have started getting the ColorOS12 beta update, which is based on Android 12. As per the company, the Oppo F17 models in India and Oppo A73 phones in Vietnam are getting the beta version update. The news comes a few days after Oppo announced the global roll out schedule of ColoOS 12 beta version as well as stable version for the second quarter. As per Oppo, a chunk of the Oppo F19 smartphone users in India have already got the ColorOS 12 beta version.

Oppo's ColorOS global Twitter handle has shared an image, and said that the ColorOS 12 beta update is coming now to the Oppo F17 in India, and Oppo A73 in Vietnam. It says that the beta version is for limited users only and it will be released on a batch-by-batch basis. If you want to be one of the users to get the update, you can apply by going to Settings > About phone > Software Update > Tap Settings Icon > Apply for Beta version > Update Beta version. If the application quota is full, users will have to wait for the next round of rollout.

As mentioned, the company has already started rolling out the beta update for Oppo F19 smartphone users.

The Chinese company recently announced its plan to globally roll out beta and official Android 12-based ColorOS 12 updates for the second quarter of 2022. Apart from the Oppo 19 and Oppo F19s, and Oppo F17, smartphones including Oppo A53 as well as Oppo Reno 3 Pro will get the beta update in April. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, and Oppo A76 will start getting the beta version in May, and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will get beta update in June. Oppo says that Oppo A53s 5G will start getting the stable update from April 25, and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will get the official version in May.

Oppo A73

Oppo A73

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1020x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Good design
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Disappointing low-light video performance
Read detailed Oppo Reno 3 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Slim and light
  • Vibrant display
  • Very good battery life, fast charging
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Fuss-free performance
  • Bad
  • Plastic body is a downgrade
  • Recorded video could be better
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Versatile cameras with 6x optical zoom
  • Very good screen
  • Highly competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Low light camera performance could have been better
  • Lacks wireless charging
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4065mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid industrial design
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Snappy overall performance
  • Decent cameras for stills
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recorded video could be better
  • Specs not entirely competitive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts The Adam Project's Walker Scobell in the Lead: Report

