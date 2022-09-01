Technology News
Oppo Plans to Stop Including Charging Adapter With Several Products: Report

Oppo’s Billy Zhang reportedly announced the decision during the European launch of Oppo Reno 8 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 September 2022 23:04 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The decision was reportedly announced during Oppo Reno 8 series' European Launch Event

  • Oppo has not announced which devices won't ship with chargers
  • Oppo will continue to include SuperVOOC charging adapters
  • The decision from Oppo might be limited to certain regions

Oppo plans to stop including a charging adapter with several of its products, a company executive reportedly announced during a launch event. However, the executive did not reveal the name of the Oppo devices that will not ship with a charging brick inside the box. The decision will be implemented next year, according to the report, which states that the company will still include SuperVOOC chargers in the box. Although, the reason behind the decision is yet to be revealed, it could reportedly be a way to cut down on e-waste.

According to a report by Android Police, Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services at Oppo, announced during the European launch event of the Oppo Reno 8 series that several of Oppo's upcoming products will not feature a charging adapter inside the box. The decision will reportedly be implemented within the next 12 months.

However, Zhang didn't confirm which devices will not ship with a charging adapter inside the box. As per the report, Zhang's comments suggest that the move could be limited to specific regions, and will depend on the product. Zhang reportedly stated that Oppo will continue to include SuperVOOC charging adapters as it was not easy for consumers to get their hands on these chargers.

Oppo will, however, offer their standard charging adapters for purchase in stores, Zhang added. This is said to let users buy the charging bricks, and use it even with the devices they upgrade to in the future. Although, Zhang didn't reveal the reason behind Oppo following other smartphone makers who have stopped including chargers with new models, it could be a way for the company to reduce e-waste, according to the report.

It's worth noting that this decision could also affect OnePlus which recently merged development teams with Oppo. However, there's, no word from either Oppo or OnePlus on this front.

Earlier today, Oppo launched the Oppo A57e in India. It sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. According to the company, the display can produce peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8

  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled 80W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Main camera lacks OIS
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Oppo A57e

Oppo A57e

Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo A57e

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo A57e
Free Fire Developer Sea Said to Halt Plans for Game Livestream Platform, Cut Jobs at Garena Unit: Report

