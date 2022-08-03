Technology News
  Oppo Invites Testers for ColorOS 13 Public Beta; Applications Close on August 4: All Details

Oppo Invites Testers for ColorOS 13 Public Beta; Applications Close on August 4: All Details

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find N owners can apply to test the ColorOS 13 public beta in select regions.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 3 August 2022 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has also highlighted a few known issues with the ColorOS 13 public beta

Highlights
  • Oppo will review ColorOS applications within five working days
  • ColorOS 13 public beta known issues have also been mentioned
  • ColorOS 13 will be based on Android 13

ColorOS 13 public beta recruitment has been announced by Oppo for three smartphone models in select markets. The new ColorOS version will be based on Android 13. Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find N owners can enrol themselves as beta testers starting today until August 4. The application will be reviewed within five working days. The public beta testers will receive the ColorOS 13 Beta in the form of an OTA update which will be rolled out by Oppo in batches after the review process is completed.

Oppo is inviting applications for ColorOS 13 public beta version that is based on Android 13. The Chinese smartphone brand has announced that Oppo Find X5 users in UAE and France (unlocked models), and Oppo Find X5 Pro users in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, France (unlocked models) and Australia (unlocked models) can now start applying to be testers for the first beta version of ColorOS 13. The company is also inviting owners of these two smartphones in China as well.

Oppo Find N users in China can also start applying for the upcoming public beta of ColorOS 13, the company announced. Eligible users can start applying from today and the applications will close on August 4. Oppo will review the applications and select the beta testers within five working days. The first public beta of the ColorOS 13 will be rolled out via an OTA update. Oppo will only enrol 1,000 users at this time. More beta testers could be included for future versions.

oppo coloros13 public beta oppo ColorOS13

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find N users in the above-mentioned regions can apply to be beta testers for the ColorOS 13 public beta by heading over to * Settings > About Device followed by tapping on the top of the page, and then tapping the top right icon. Go to trial versions, fill the necessary details, and then tap on Apply Now. Users should then go to Update Above Device > Download Now.

The Chinese company has also highlighted a few known issues with the ColorOS 13 public beta. According to Oppo, the app icons display malfunctions in some scenarios, notifications don't clear from the notification bar, near field communication (NFC) malfunctions in some situations, automatic adjustment of screen brightness is not sensitive, and no prompt appears when applications are cleared from the task manager. One of the themes is also said to be not compatible, and the display malfunctions after sending messages via WhatsApp, according to the company.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, ColorOS 13, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find N
