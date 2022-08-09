Technology News
loading

ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know

ColorOS 13 launch event will be livestreamed online via the official ColorOS YouTube Channel and Twitter.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 August 2022 17:32 IST
ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 13 public beta recruitment was recently announced by Oppo

Highlights
  • ColorOS 13 public beta recruitment was recently announced
  • Oppo will livestream the event via Twitter and YouTube
  • The Chinese company is yet to reveal new features

ColorOS 13 will be globally unveiled on August 18 at 4.30pm IST, Oppo announced on Tuesday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce a schedule for the rollout of the upcoming version of ColorOS, or reveal which smartphones will be eligible to receive the update. Recently, the company invited testers for the first ColorOS 13 public beta. Applications were open till August 4 for Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find N, and testers outside China were also invited.

The official ColorOS Twitter account has announced that Oppo will be holding the ColorOS 13 global launch event on August 13 at 4:30pm IST. Oppo has also announced that the launch event will be livestreamed via the official ColorOS YouTube account and Twitter. ColorOS 13 will be based on Android 13.

You can also watch a live stream of the event from the player embedded below.

The ColorOS 13 update will integrate upcoming safety and privacy features built into Android 13, according to the company. It will also offer customisations similar to Google's Material You design. Oppo said that the new version of ColorOS will be equipped with smart features that are “tailored to deliver the best experience with large displays”. The new OS version will also provide seamless interconnectivity between multiple devices, according to the company.

“A brand-new design will also be introduced on the OS to deliver a concise, comfortable, and smooth Android experience,” Oppo added. Other details regarding the new features are yet to be revealed by the company, along with a list of handsets eligible to receive the update, along with the rollout schedule for different regions.

ColorOS 13 public beta recruitment was recently announced by Oppo. The users of three Oppo smartphones in select markets were invited to be testers for the first public beta of the new ColorOS version. The applications were closed on August 4. Testers for the public beta version would be selected within five days, according to the company.

The applications were open for Oppo Find X5 users in China, UAE, and France (unlocked models), allowing them to try out the ColorOS 13 public beta version ahead of its release. Oppo Find X5 Pro users in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, France (unlocked models) and Australia (unlocked models) were also invited. The Find N users in China were also eligible to apply for early access to ColorOS 13, according to Oppo.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, ColorOS 13, Android 13, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find N
Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study

Related Stories

ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Get Price Cuts in India
  3. WhatsApp Extends ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature for Over 2 Days
  4. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  9. Netflix Unveils Three Indian Documentaries for 2022
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Launch 5G Services This Month, Cover Every Town by 2024: CEO Gopal Vittal
  2. 85 Per Cent Of Children In India Have Experienced Cyberbullying: Survey
  3. Vivo Y35 4G Visit BIS Certifications Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11: All Details
  5. ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know
  6. Climate Change May Increase Mortality Rate by Six Times, Claims New Study
  7. The Franchise: HBO Superhero Satire in the Works, Veep Creator Armando Ianucci to Direct
  8. Fresh Solar Storm Spotted Heading Towards Earth, May Impact GPS Devices: Report
  9. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Cost Around $2,500, Use LG OLEDoS Displays: Reports
  10. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.