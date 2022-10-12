Oppo unveiled the update to ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, for the global market with the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5 back in August. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G was the first handset in India to get the new OS version last month, followed by the Oppo F21 Pro. The company had earlier also confirmed that it would roll out the ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo Reno 8 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 5G, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo A76. Oppo has now also announced the exact dates on which the beta upgrade will be available this month for each of these smartphones.

According to the announcement, the Oppo Reno 8 5G, and Oppo K10 5G will begin to receive the ColorOS 13 beta update starting on October 14. Meanwhile, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G model will begin to receive the beta update on October 18. Oppo K10, Oppo A96, and Oppo A76 will receive the latest beta update on October 21. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, and Oppo Reno 6 5G will receive the update beginning on October 28.

However, users who wish to install the latest update must note that the ColorOS 13 UI being released by the company in October is a beta update, and hence could contain bugs that may impact performance. Users eager to try out the new features may choose to do so after backing up their data and settings, in order to avoid any loss of information.

ColorOS 13 features an Aquamorphic design that is inspired by the fluidity of water, according to Oppo. It offers a new theme palette and a new font that is said to improve the readability of text in any language, according to the company. The ColorOS 13 features a card-style layout for notifications and widgets, and the app icons have curved edges. It also brings in Quantum Animation Engine that enables Aquamorphic effects.

The new ColorOS update also offers a new series of always-on display (AOD) images called Homeland. The AOD images show different animals in their natural habitats. The AOD also gets animations that are said to reveal changes in the habitats the animals live in. The company has also released the Dynamic Computing Engine with ColorOS 13. According to Oppo, The new engine will offer a smoother and more stable user experience by increasing the battery life of a phone and offering the ability to keep more tasks running in the background.

Oppo previously announced that with the Smart AOD on ColorOS 13, users will be able to access information from music and food delivery apps directly from the lock screen. The company has partnered with several companies like Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato to integrate the feature to the Smart AOD. Additionally, the company has reduced the AOD refresh rate to 1 hertz by using the LTPO 2.0 technology. The company claims that this could save about 30 percent of power in “some scenarios”.

The company has also added a feature called Meeting Assistant, which can automatically prioritise wireless data packages to provide a stable connection. It also “simplifies” banner notifications to reduce distractions. With ColorOS 13 update, the multi-screen connect feature now supports sharing across Oppo handsets, Oppo Pad Air, and Oppo desktops. The improved version of the multi-screen connect will increase productivity, according to the company.

Moreover, ColorOS 13 integrates the underlying privacy features of Android 13. Oppo's Auto Pixelate feature is also offered with the new OS version that recognises and blurs profile pictures and names in chat screenshots. ColorOS 13 also brings the new encrypted Private Safe feature with the widely used Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), for higher levels of safety, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.