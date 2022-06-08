Technology News
Oppo Reveals ColorOS 12 Official, Beta Versions Rollout Timeline for Phones in India

Oppo's ColorOS 12 features a highly customisable user interface.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 June 2022 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be getting the ColorOS 12 Beta from June 23

  • ColorOS 12 includes features like three-finger translation, FlexDrop
  • These versions will be released on a batch-by-batch basis
  • The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom to get official ColorOS 12 update from June 28

Oppo is rolling out the official and beta versions of its Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in India. The Chinese company has listed several smartphones that are currently in the process of receiving ColorOS 12. There are also several other Oppo smartphones that are set to get ColorOS 12 in June. With these updates, more Oppo users in India will be able to access the highly customisable features of this operating system. There is also the three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System, and other enhanced security features.

Oppo has announced that only the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be getting the ColorOS 12 Beta from June 23. On the other hand, the ColorOS 12 Official version will begin rolling out for the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo A96, and Oppo K10 from June 15. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will be the next handset to receive this update from June 28, followed by the Oppo A76 from June 29.

The company has also revealed that the rollout for the ColorOS 12 Official version is currently underway for the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro. There are also several Oppo Reno 6 series, Oppo Reno 5 series, Oppo F19 series, and Oppo A53 series smartphones that are receiving this update.

Both, the Official and Beta versions will be released gradually in batches. Furthermore, the company has mentioned that the Multi-Screen Connect and Omoji features will only be available for select Oppo handsets due to hardware limitations. There is no update regarding when these updates will be released for other global regions, including Europe. These updates will also not be applicable to carrier-exclusive handsets.

To check for the ColorOS 12 Official update, you can go to Settings > Software > Update.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid industrial design
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Snappy overall performance
  • Decent cameras for stills
  • Stereo speakers
  • Recorded video could be better
  • Specs not entirely competitive
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
  • IP54 rated
  • Decent build quality and design
  • Fluid and bright display
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Weak video recording performance
  • Software not up to date
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
  • Excellent performance
  • Versatile cameras with 6x optical zoom
  • Very good screen
  • Highly competitive pricing
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Low light camera performance could have been better
  • Lacks wireless charging
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4065mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Apple M2 Pro Chip to Go Into Mass Production This Year, May Be Built on TSMC's 3nm Process: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4.1 Update With New Camera Features Rolling Out: Report

