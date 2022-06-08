Oppo is rolling out the official and beta versions of its Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in India. The Chinese company has listed several smartphones that are currently in the process of receiving ColorOS 12. There are also several other Oppo smartphones that are set to get ColorOS 12 in June. With these updates, more Oppo users in India will be able to access the highly customisable features of this operating system. There is also the three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System, and other enhanced security features.

Oppo has announced that only the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be getting the ColorOS 12 Beta from June 23. On the other hand, the ColorOS 12 Official version will begin rolling out for the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo A96, and Oppo K10 from June 15. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will be the next handset to receive this update from June 28, followed by the Oppo A76 from June 29.

The company has also revealed that the rollout for the ColorOS 12 Official version is currently underway for the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro. There are also several Oppo Reno 6 series, Oppo Reno 5 series, Oppo F19 series, and Oppo A53 series smartphones that are receiving this update.

Both, the Official and Beta versions will be released gradually in batches. Furthermore, the company has mentioned that the Multi-Screen Connect and Omoji features will only be available for select Oppo handsets due to hardware limitations. There is no update regarding when these updates will be released for other global regions, including Europe. These updates will also not be applicable to carrier-exclusive handsets.

To check for the ColorOS 12 Official update, you can go to Settings > Software > Update.