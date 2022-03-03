Technology News
Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March

Oppo is rolling out stable and beta versions of ColorOS 12 for smartphones in different regions.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 March 2022 18:38 IST
Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F19 Pro in India will start receiving the ColorOS 12 update starting March 29

Highlights
  • ColorOS 12 global update plan for March 2022 is out
  • Three Oppo phones will get ColorOS 12 beta update this month
  • Oppo A73 5G is currently receiving ColorOS 12

Oppo has announced the global rollout scheduled for its ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android 12-based operating system, for March. The company has listed phones that will get the latest OS update in India this month. The stable update will be rolled out in batches, so it may take some time for the update to reach all Oppo smartphones in the said regions. In India, handsets including Oppo A53s 5G and Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G will start receiving the beta version of the operating system. ColorOS 12 brings App Cloner, free camera SDKs, and Phone Manager among other features.

Oppo's ColorOS global Twitter handle shared the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update rollout schedule for March. As per the tweet, three Oppo smartphones will get the beta version of the OS this month, while 10 Oppo handsets will have access to the stable release. The Europe rollout plan doesn't apply to carrier-exclusive models.

ColorOS 12 beta update

Starting March 16, Oppo A53s 5G phones in India will have access to the ColorOS 12 beta update. Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G in Thailand, and the Philippines will also start receiving the beta version from the same date. From March 29, ColorOS 12 beta update will roll out to recently launched Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G devices in India.

ColorOS 12 stable update

From March 24, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will start getting the stable versions of the ColorOS 12 in Thailand. Oppo Reno 5 Lite and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in Kazakhstan will have access to the official version of the new OS starting March 29.

Oppo Reno 5F and Oppo Reno 4F in Indonesia, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F17 Pro in India, and Oppo A94 and Oppo A93 in UAE will get the stable versions of the ColorOS 12 starting March 29. From March 31, Oppo Reno 4 in Indonesia and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India and Indonesia will get the new update.

The official version of the ColorOS 12 is already out for various smartphones, including Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 6Z 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo Reno 5Z 5G, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Marvel Edition, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A73 5G, and Oppo A54 5G.

Smartphones like Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G, Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G, Oppo A73 5G are currently receiving the official version of the ColorOS 12 in the Western European Union countries. Similarly, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, and Oppo Reno 5 5G are now getting stable versions of the ColorOS 12 in regions including Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

The stable update will arrive automatically to eligible Oppo devices. However, users can also manually check for the stable Android 12 update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid industrial design
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Snappy overall performance
  • Decent cameras for stills
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recorded video could be better
  • Specs not entirely competitive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Average video recording performance
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Underpowered SoC for the price
Read detailed Oppo F17 Pro review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo F19 Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Oppo, ColorOS 12, Android 12, ColorOS 12 Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earphones With Dolby Atmos, 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro With Long-Term Arterial Health Sensing Feature Launched

