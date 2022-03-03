Oppo has announced the global rollout scheduled for its ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android 12-based operating system, for March. The company has listed phones that will get the latest OS update in India this month. The stable update will be rolled out in batches, so it may take some time for the update to reach all Oppo smartphones in the said regions. In India, handsets including Oppo A53s 5G and Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G will start receiving the beta version of the operating system. ColorOS 12 brings App Cloner, free camera SDKs, and Phone Manager among other features.

Oppo's ColorOS global Twitter handle shared the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update rollout schedule for March. As per the tweet, three Oppo smartphones will get the beta version of the OS this month, while 10 Oppo handsets will have access to the stable release. The Europe rollout plan doesn't apply to carrier-exclusive models.

Starting March 16, Oppo A53s 5G phones in India will have access to the ColorOS 12 beta update. Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G in Thailand, and the Philippines will also start receiving the beta version from the same date. From March 29, ColorOS 12 beta update will roll out to recently launched Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G devices in India.

From March 24, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will start getting the stable versions of the ColorOS 12 in Thailand. Oppo Reno 5 Lite and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in Kazakhstan will have access to the official version of the new OS starting March 29.

Oppo Reno 5F and Oppo Reno 4F in Indonesia, Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F17 Pro in India, and Oppo A94 and Oppo A93 in UAE will get the stable versions of the ColorOS 12 starting March 29. From March 31, Oppo Reno 4 in Indonesia and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India and Indonesia will get the new update.

The official version of the ColorOS 12 is already out for various smartphones, including Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 6Z 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo Reno 5Z 5G, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Marvel Edition, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A73 5G, and Oppo A54 5G.

Smartphones like Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G, Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G, Oppo A73 5G are currently receiving the official version of the ColorOS 12 in the Western European Union countries. Similarly, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, and Oppo Reno 5 5G are now getting stable versions of the ColorOS 12 in regions including Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

The stable update will arrive automatically to eligible Oppo devices. However, users can also manually check for the stable Android 12 update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.