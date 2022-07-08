Technology News
Oppo A97 5G Renders Surface Online, Tip Colour Options, Design Shown From All Angles

Oppo A97 5G could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 July 2022 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Leaked renders of the Oppo A97 5G shows a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Oppo A97 5G is likely to feature in-display fingerprint sensor
  • It will be offered in three shades
  • Oppo A97 5G is yet to be officially confirmed by the company

Oppo A97 5G could be inching towards its launch as some alleged photos of the device have surfaced online. The renders suggest the hole-punch display design and offer a glimpse at the specifications of the Oppo A-series smartphone. It is seen in three distinct shades with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup at the back. It is expected to feature a 6.56-inch display and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked alleged renders of the Oppo A97 5G on Twitter. The renders show the handset in black, blue, and pink colour options and suggest a hole-punch display design. The volume rockers are seen on the right spine of the phone, while the power button is arranged on the left spine. Furthermore, a microphone, a speaker grille, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom.

The AI-powered dual rear cameras and an LED flash is seen inside a rectangular-shaped camera module at the upper left corner of the back. Also seen is the Oppo branding at the back.

As per a listing on the China Telecom website, the Oppo A97 5G could come with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,100).

Previously tipped specifications of Oppo A97 5G include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 256GB of onboard storage. The dual-SIM(Nano) handset could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is said to run Android 12 and could be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. For optics, the Oppo A97 5G is said to feature a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it could sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The smartphone is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

