Oppo A97 5G Specifications, Price, Images Spotted on China Telecom Listing

Oppo A97 5G may debut in China on July 15 at a price point of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,100).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 July 2022 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: China Telecom

Oppo A97 5G may be launched in three colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A97 5G is listed to sport 6.56-inch display
  • It may get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • Oppo A97 5G is said to come in two configurations

Oppo A97 5G specifications have been tipped by a listing on the China Telecom website. The website also shared some images of the smartphone suggesting that it will come with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor and will have three colour options. It is listed to come in two configurations, sport a 6.56-inch display, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and may be launched in China in the coming weeks.

Oppo A97 5G price, launch details (expected)

As per the listing on the China Telecom website, the Oppo A97 5G has a model number PFTM10 and “time to market” (translated) is mentioned as July 15. As far as the price is concerned, the “Product retail price” of the phone is listed as CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,100). The Oppo phone is said to launch in Colourful Cherry Blossoms, Deep Sea Blue (blue), and Quiet Night Black (translated).

The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Oppo A97 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM(Nano) Oppo A97 5G is listed to run Android 12. It is likely that the phone will have a skin based on the Android OS. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, and powered by MT6833P, which seems to be the codename for MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone is said to come with 8GB and 12GB of RAM options paired with 256GB standard inbuilt storage.

For photography, the Oppo A97 5G is claimed to come with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it could sport an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor that could be embedded in the power button, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. The phone is listed to measure 163.8x75.1x7.99mm and weigh 190g.

