Oppo A97 5G has been launched in China. Offered in two different colour options, the latest Oppo A-series smartphone has a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel main sensor. The Oppo A97 5G features a 90Hz refresh rate display and is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. The new device comes in a lone 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration with an option to expand the RAM up to 19GB using the additional inbuilt storage. The Oppo A97 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W flash charging.

Oppo A97 5G price, availability

Price of Oppo A97 5G has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The official website of Oppo in China doesn't mention the details of the new Oppo A97 5G. It is currently listed on the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com for pre-reservations and it will go on sale starting July 15. It is offered in two colour options — Deep Sea Blue and Quiet Night Black (translated).

Oppo A97 5G specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A97 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and features a 6.66-inch full-HD (1,080x2,020) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with an AI-powered smart eye protection feature. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. As mentioned, the RAM can be expanded up to 19GB using the inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Oppo A97 5G features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it features a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. The Oppo A97 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

Oppo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new phone. The battery support 33W flash charging and is said to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The Oppo A97 5G features dual stereo speakers and comes with Dirac technology for improved bass. Besides, it measures 76x176x8.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

