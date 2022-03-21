Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 were launched in India on Monday. Both Oppo phones come with a hole-punch display design and are equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phones also have 33W fast charging support and carry dual rear cameras. However, the Oppo A96 carries a large full-HD+ display, whereas the Oppo A76 offers a smaller HD+ screen. While Oppo A96 comes with 8GB of RAM, Oppo A76 has 6GB RAM. Both Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 11 and Motorola Moto G71.

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 price in India

Oppo A96 price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Oppo A76 price is set at Rs. 17,499 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. The Oppo A96 comes in Starry Black and Sunset Blue colours, whereas the Oppo A76 get Glowing Black and Glowing Blue shades. Both phones are available via Oppo India online store as well as offline retailers in the country.

The glow that makes everything else glow bright. With power-packed features like 33W SuperVOOC charging and expandable storage, bringing to you, the all-new #OPPOA76 and #OPPOA96.

Buy OPPO A76 now: https://t.co/0uUJljUebx

Buy OPPO A96 now: https://t.co/bLxRQmnWS4 pic.twitter.com/C7xjIvJrLw — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 21, 2022

Launch offers on the Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 include a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to three and six months via a list of banks.

Oppo A96 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A96 smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPS display with a 401ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo A96 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo A96 comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card.

Connectivity options on Oppo A96 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A96 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.7x8.4mm (Starry Black) or 164.4x75.7x8.5mm (Sunset Blue) and weighs 191 grams.

Oppo A76 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A76 also runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a pixel density of 269ppi. There is also a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. Under the hood, Oppo A76 has the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone carries a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Oppo has provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the phone with an f/2.0 lens.

Oppo A76 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back

Photo Credit: Oppo India

In terms of storage, Oppo A76 has 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion through a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A76 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A76 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone measures 164.4x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.